How to clean an air conditioner, when to do it and what happens if you do not do: the guide

THE air conditioners They are increasingly widespread in the houses of Italians, also due to increasingly torrid summers: that it is a complex but efficient wall systemor of a cheaper “laptop” To give a minimum of coolness, surely these appliances can give us a minimum of refreshment. After months of inactivity, however, the air conditioners need a minimum of care. In addition to the inevitable dust which can accumulate inside, in the areas where the water vapor contained in the condensate air on cold surfaces there is a risk stagnation of water. In these wetlandsas in the systems of our cars, can proliferate mold and bacteria dangerous for human health, helped by darkness and therefore by the lack of disinfectant power of the UV rays of sunlight. So what can we do to prepare for summer? First, follow the indications of the air conditioner manufacturer for one accurate and periodic cleaning.

Clean the DIY air conditioner: filters and radiator

Some cleaning operations can be performed by anyone, with few common tools, as described in instruction booklet of the appliance. There frequency of these interventions varies with theUse of the air conditioner and with the amount of dust in the environment, but it is certainly advisable to make one Cleaning at the beginning of the seasonbefore activating them, and checking the state of the filters several times during the year.

Network filter

The first component to be cleaned is the network filterwhich retains dirt more coarse and dust avoiding that it enters the air conditioner: this filter is Usually removable and can be clean with special products Like an degreasing spray, and then be rinsed and dried. A dusty filter decreases the efficiency of the air conditioner, blocking the incoming air flow.

Radiator

Immediately behind the filters we find the heat exchanger, a small radiator recognizable by thin metal lamellaebehind which you can see the serpentine that contains the gas. The slats are very delicate and the dust often accumulates among the thin spaces: however, just pass a brush To remove the coarser dirt, without risk of damaging anything. After cleaning, we can spray a sanitizing spray: there are specific sprays or foams capable of adhering to the surfaces for more in -depth cleaning, e avoiding the drip of liquids from the air conditioner.

After cleaning this component, it is good to make the air conditioner in fan mode for a few minutes, opening the windows of the room, To eliminate disinfectant residues And don’t breathe them at the first ignition.

Avoid condensation

It is also important to remember, if the appliance provides for it, of Empty the condensate accumulation trays regularly: this mainly applies to portable air conditionersbecause wall splits often have water drain systems, but it is always better to rely on the manufacturer’s instructions.

When contacting a professional cleaning professional

In the event that air conditioning stale or mold smells, More in -depth interventions may be needed and carried out by experts in the sector. In these cases, wary of “do it yourself”: in fact, it is possible that colonies of mold or bacteria They developed within the air conditioner, with obvious health risks, and common foams and spray may not be enough to clean it up. In some cases, in fact, as also mentioned byHigher Institute of Healthin air conditioning systems, the bacterium can be nestled for example Legionella Pneumophilaresponsible for serious lung infections. In addition, special protection devices are needed, such as gloves And mask Just to avoid inhaling mold and dangerous bacteria.

To access the suction fan and internal parts of the air conditioner it would be necessary disassemble part of the appliance: operations that can easily damage the appliance And which moreover involve components with pressure gas. For all these reasons, it is therefore advisable to leave these interventions to a professional.