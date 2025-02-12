How to decrease who wins the Sanremo 2025 festival and how the songs are voted

Plate of the song winner of the Sanremo Festival 2024



It started last night at Ariston Theater the 75to edition of Sanremo Festival. The first evening, which he recorded 12.6 million spectatorssees in the temporary ranking of the first 5 singers Bruori Sas, Giorgia, Lucio Corsi, Simone Cristicchi and Achille Lauro. This year the Festival had a change of artistic direction and, with it, also a change in the rules aimed at decreeing how votes along the five evenings of the festival take place and who will eventually be the winner.

This year there are three distinct categories: Samplesthat is, the main race that will decide the festival winner; Cover eveningthat is, the already present evening in which competitors play covers with the help of artists who do not participate in the Festival; and the New proposalsa competition that will see the 4 artists who triumphed in the edition of Sanremo Giovani 2024 challenge each other. Let’s see how the juries are composed for the different categories and how the New voting system of the Sanremo Festival 2025.

The three competitions and juries: how they are organized for Sanremo 2025

The edition of the Sanremo Festival 2025 He has a new artistic director, Carlo Conti, who has changed the cards on the table compared to previous years, directed by Amadeus.

The edition of this year provides Three distinct categories:

The main competition, called “Champions” (or “big”), he will see 30 new songs challenge each other, that is, never heard by the public, or at least so provided for the regulation. In fact, the withdrawal of one of the competitors has made it 29 the Songs in the race. The evening of Cover, that this year will be considered separated from the rest of the competition: i 29 competitors They will each interpreted a song already published (cover) by themselves or with the help of artists outside the festival. The race of New promises, who will see the 4 artists who triumphed last season of Sanremo Giovanithat of 2024.

Each of the three competitions will be evaluated by Three different Juries:

The Televoting, composed of the public from home; there Jury of the press room, TV and webcomposed of the representatives of the media credited to the Festival representing the preferences of the Italian media; there Jury of Radiomade up of national and local radio stations, identified in order to represent the entire Italian territory.

But how important are the three jurious in establishing the winners?

How the songs of Sanremo 2025 vote for

The festive, like the previous years, will be composed of Five evenings: From Tuesday 11 February to Saturday 15 Februaryday of the final.

Each evening is characterized by a different number of performances and a different voting criterion. Let’s see them together.

Early evening (Tuesday 11 February)

In the early evening we will see perform everyone is 29 the Samples in the race, which for the first time to the public present theirs Unpublished pieces. The songs will be voted only by Jury of the press room, TV and web. Once the votes ended, a first provisional ranking will be drawn up which, however, is not communicated to the public, but only the first 5 positions in the ranking without a placement order are communicated.

Second evening (Wednesday 12 February)

In the second evening they will perform 15 competitors of the champions And for the first time the public will take part in the votes. The songs will in fact be evaluated by Televoting And Jury of Radiowhich will have the same percentage weight (50% and 50%) in the definition of the second partial ranking. Also in this case, the public will not be communicated to the public the entire outcome of the votes, but only the first 5 positions of the second partial ranking, always without order of placement.

Within this evening we will also see the first of the two Manches of the category New proposals. THE 4 artists in the race they were divided into Two couples And in this first heat we will see each couple challenge each other live. The vote of this first Manches takes into account the opinion of all three juries, with the following weights: Televote 34%, jury of the press room, TV and web 33% and radio jury 33%.

Third evening (Thursday 13 February)

The third evening can be considered one “photocopy” from the second, where we will see the remaining perform 14 competitors of the samples category, whose performances will be voted by Televote (50%) and radio jury (50%). As in the two previous evenings, a third provisional ranking will be drawn up, which will be communicated to the public only the first 5 positions without order of placement.

We will also see on Wednesday final category New proposalswho will see the two artists who spent the Manches of the previous day challenge each other. Also in this case, the new proposals will be judged by Televote (34%), Judia of the press room, TV and web (33%) and radio jury (33%). At the end of the voting, it will come proclaimed The winner/winner category New proposals.

Fourth evening (Friday 14 February)

The fourth evening is entirely dedicated to Cover competition. We will see everyone performs and 29 The big names in the racewho will not sing their original songs, but already published songs and will be able to do it with theaid of artists outside the Festival.

At this juncture, the cover ranking is established by all three juries as done for the category new proposals: Televote (34%), jury of the press room (33%) and radio jury (33%). At the end of the vote, the full ranking of the Cover evening will be communicated and the winner of the evening will be proclaimed (but not the festival!).

Fifth evening (Saturday 15 February)

Here we are at the evening final, in which the festival winner is decreed, which takes place in Two phases: in the first, i 29 samples in the race they will sing their songs again and will be Established by televoting (34%), jury of the press room, TV and web (33%) and radio jury (33%). At the end of the vote of the first phase, a new will be drawn up provisional ranking which is obtained by adding the results of this First final performance with the voting of the Early evening and the joint result of the provisional rankings of the Second And Third evening.

At this point the public will be communicated to the public first 5 positions in the rankingwithout communicating the place of placement. These 5 artists will be perform again For the second phase of the final and definitive heat of the Festival. The latter performance will be evaluated jointly by the three juries as previously made: Televote (34%), jury of the press room, TV and web (33%) and swear of the radio (33%).

The final result will be obtained adding The votes of this last performance of the 5 finalist artists to the previous votes (First evening, second And Third evening and first phase of the Fifth evening), so as to determine a new percentage average of the 5 finalist votes. It will be the first position of this last cumulative ranking to determine the winner or winner of the Champions category of the Sanremo Festival 2025.

How the singers with televoting are voted

To vote on the songs and artists of the Sanremo 2025 Festival through the televoting you will have to send the 2 -digit code which during the event will be communicated for each competitor via SMS to the number 4754751 or using the fixed phone keyboard at the number 894001.