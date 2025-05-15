If you have an account Gmail (and it is highly likely to be so) you should pay attention to one New telephone scamingenious as insidious. A simple phone call from a self -styled Google operatorunder the pretext of verifying the details related to your account, it is actually an attempt to obtain the verification code that Google sends to protect access to the profiles, taking advantage of thetwo -factor authentication or 2fa (Two-Factor Authentication). If this code ends up in the wrong hands, hackers can take possession of the victim’s account and prevent future access. Even if the scope of the phenomenon does not yet seem massive, the cases of accounts stolen with this mode seems that they are increasing and Google has already taken measures to stem the problem. In this article we explain in detail How the Scam of the fake Google employee worksbecause it is so dangerous and How to protect your Gmail account. By following some simple rules, you can avoid falling into this trap and defending your most precious data.

How the scam of the false Google operators works

The mechanism used by scammers It stands out for its apparent simplicity: you receive an unexpected phone call from someone who looks like a “Google assistance operator”. The person on the other side of the phone claims to have to check the account, often linked to the modification of the recovery settings. This is the first sign of alarm: Google, in fact, never contact its users by phone to manage security problems, much less to request access codes.

The strength of this scam lies in the ability to simulate authentic communication. The calling number, thanks to the technique of spoofingit could really seem the official one of Google assistance. In some cases, the scammer is also able to provide an e-mail address with a legitimate appearance, increasing the degree of credibility of the request. It is precisely on this trust artificially built who leverage the IT criminals: they ask you to provide the verification code that you have just received on your device, claiming that it is necessary to “guarantee safety” of your account.

This code, however, represents one of the last bulwarks of protection of your digital identity. It is a temporary number generated by the Google security system, the so -called OTP (One Time Password) or Disposable passwordsent only when an attempt to access is detected. If provided to third parties, it allows them to complete access and obtain full control of the account, with potentially serious consequences: data theft, access to your documents, photos archived on Google photos and the content stored on Google Drive, etc.

Google intervened publicly to reassure users, stressing that it is an already known scam. In a declaration issued a Forbesin fact, specified:

This is a known scam aimed at a limited number of users – we have no evidence that it is a large -scale tactic. We have strengthened our defenses to protect users from this type of abuse and suspended accounts that abused Google services in these scams. But we encourage all users to remain vigilant -, please reaffirm to your readers that Google will not call you to restore the password or solve the problems of the account.

How to defend yourself from the scam of the fake Google operator

In case you receive a suspect call, the best thing to do is immediately close the communication. If you have doubts, you can Check any problems by accessing your account directly through the official Google website, avoiding links dictated to telephone o Web connections received away Sms or e-mail. Another fundamental thing: Do not share with any OTP codes and other data regarding your account: this also applies (and above all) if on the other end of the phone there is an self -styled “Google assistance operator”.