How to distinguish pappataci and clogmias: what are the differences and how to get rid of it

Content Provider: CDC/ Frank Collins. Credit: James Gathany, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Pappataci And clogmias They are two insects belonging to the same family, often confused for their very similar appearance, with a tazzo body and the wings with a steamy appearance, but only the pappataci have the ability to sting. The pappatacio (Phlebotomus papatase), also called Flebotomo, is a parasitic insect that, like the mosquitoes with which it is remotely related, needs blood to bring its eggs to mature. It is more difficult to eradicate, but less widespread than mosquitoes, because the larvae develop in Fessures of the ground (hence the English name, Sand Flies) where wet debrity accumulates. The clogmias (Albipuncta clogmia), known as “flies of the sewers”, have an appearance plumouslive in areas with organic accumulations such as bathroom exhausts and represent no danger to men, because they cannot bite. Pappataci are dangerous vectors of the Leishamniosis canine: For this it is necessary to protect our animals with special pesticides. To eliminate the clogmie, just clean the exhausts and eliminate accumulations of organic material.

How to distinguish a pappatacio from a clogmia

The dimensions and body plan of a pappatacio and a clogmus look very much and an unprecedented eye can confuse them. For this reason, the clogmias often end up crushed for their similarity with the most harassing Pappatacio. Even if his presence is a sign of accumulation of organic material, This insect is in fact in most cases harmless For us human beings, because it is not able to sting, unlike its cousin Pappatacio.

An adult clogm on the left and a pappatacio on the right.



How to distinguish them: the Pappatacio has a very light brown color, and a semi -transparent abdomen that It is colored red After he has point. The clogm, on the other hand, has a brown color or gray soot, a more rounded chest and in general a more “pumous” aspect Which vaguely recalls a moth: her body, in fact, is covered with water -repellent bristles that help her survive falls into water and unexpected splashes.

The risks of the puncture of the pappataci and how to protect dogs and cats

The pappataci (Phlebotomus papatase) are parasites that they feed on bloodbiting humans and animals, like mosquitoes. They are more difficult to detect than the latter because, in addition to its smaller size than the species of mosquitoes (1-3 mm than the 3-6 of a typical mosquito), the pappataci they don’t make noise when they fly: in fact, they don’t fly very well and tend to jump and plan, rather than fly for a long time. Depending on individual sensitivity, their bite causes an outlet on the skin similar to that of mosquitoes, more limited, and such an itching. Their mouthful apparatus, being shorter than that of a mosquito, He cannot overcome the layer of fabric And therefore these insects cannot sting through clothes.

Pappatacio is a vector of the family virus Bunyaviridaethe so -called three days fever or Mediterranean Dengue. The virus has been very differentiated on the Italian territory and there are Tuscan, Sicilian and bell variants. Causes fever, muscle pain, exhaustion And vertigo, but it is not a serious illness and usually disappears by itself over a few days.

A greater risk represent it, however, for ours pets. The pappataci in fact also transmit the Leishmaniasis caninea disease that affects dogs and cats (and the human being in very rare cases) due to a parasitic protozoan that travels from one animal infected to the other through the stings. The skin form causes ulcerations e hair loss, that visceral kidney problems, nose bleeding and weight loss: symptoms can also occur after years and nowadays There is no care or vaccine.

Once it was possible to prevent the infection by avoiding bringing your animals to southern sandy coastal areas during the summer, but recently the presence of infected pappataci has also been reported in northern Italy, even in mountain areas. To protect their pets, the use of specifics is therefore recommended collars anti-parish And repellents to be applied on the hair Between May and October, the period in which adults of these insects are active.

What is the albipunctated clogm and how to eliminate it

The clogmia (Albipuncta clogmia) It is part of the same family of the pappataci, the psychodids, but its habits are very different. Also called Moscow of the sewersthis insect tends to emerge from sewage drains Or domestic, and it is easy to note adults in the toilet, on the bathroom wall or inside the shower, usually following a wet period. Bad flyers, rarely move in their just 12 days of life and feed on nectar – the clogm it cannot bitenot having the mug apparatus suitable for doing it.

Clogmia larva near a bathroom unloading



The clogm larvae have the appearance of small white worms, even if it is difficult to see them for their size and their tendency to remain hidden in the Downloads of sink and showers. They feed on the organic material of waste accumulated in the exhausts, in the wet garbage and in the saucers – any point where there is dirt and water. To get rid of it, it is therefore first necessary eliminate these storage areas removing their nourishment and of carefully clean the discharges. Sometimes, you feel you say that you use ammonia, but be careful, It is useless: In addition to having no effect on the clogmias, it does not resolve the accumulation of dirt and is very polluting. And above all, it is recommended to keep the house clean, regularly removing organic remains from the exhausts and throwing away the excess water from the saucers (which also helps to reduce the number of mosquitoes).