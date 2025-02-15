How to effectively clean steel and polish it?

Steel is one alloy composed mainly of two elements: a metal, the ironand a non -metal, the carbonpresent in quantities lower than 2%. Thanks to its resistance and hardness, it is one of the most used materials both in the industrial and daily life. One of its most common variants is thestainless steelor stainlessness. In this type of steel a thin layer of chromium oxide It is formed on the surface e protect The metal from oxidation, thus preventing the formation of rust (iron oxide) and the consequent corrosion of the League. Even in our homes, especially in modern ones, stainless steel is widespread. We find it in Kitchenfrom the stove in the oven, or in the home appliancesin the handles, in the handrails of the stairs and even in some furniture. But how do you clean correctly? Are there easily available products in the house that allow you to effectively clean steel surfaces, removing dirty and spots? Yes, however, it is important to choose the right product: the choice depends on the dirt type And, in some cases, it is good to avoid some substances that could even damage the steel.

How to remove the dirt on the steel and make it shine

As much as the steel can be appreciated for its clean and brilliant appearance, this splendor it does not last forever. Steel surfaces can become opaque and dirty For various reasons, which depend on the use to which the material is subjected. In the kitchen, for example, the steel is stained because of the residues of food or drinks, while in other areas of the house the main problem are the footprints left by the fingers.

Each type of dirt requires specific treatment: There is no “universal cleaner” able to eliminate any contamination without compromising the aspect of the steel. It is therefore more effective to face the different types of stains separately, recognizing their origin and choosing the most suitable product or method for each case.

Let’s start with the classics footprints Leave the fingers: how many times have you happened to find these opaque spots on the bright steel surfaces? The footprints derive from the natural secretions of the skin which include, in addition to sweat, the sebuma mixture of oils and fats of different types that are deposited in contact with smooth surfaces such as steel or glass. Being mainly composed of fats, they can be easily removed with a sponge soaked in hot water and soap or, in some cases, a microfiber cloth slightly moistened. The same method applies to other stains of oils or fats. If the residues are particularly stubborn, you can use a soft cloth soaked in glass cleaner to give the coup de grace to tenacious dirt, or a cream detergentthen reminding you to dry well.

Also i burnt food residues Uncrupted on the bottom of stainless steel pots can be difficult to remove. In many cases, just fill the pot with hot water and a little dish detergentleaving to act before rubbing with a non -abrasive sponge. If the method does not work, add a few tablespoons of sodium carbonate (soda da laundry) is an excellent idea. The alkaline environment you created will certainly dissolve the remains of fats and proteins present in burnt food. Don’t have a laundry in the house? A valid alternative is the most common and classic baking soda with the addition of boiling water To stimulate the formation of his “friend” carbonate, more alkaline and therefore more effective. This remedy is also suitable for eliminating the Tea and coffee stains in the teapots or coffee makers in steel.

Another common problem are the sticker residueswhich remain on the steel surfaces after removing labels or stickers. In this case, heat the residue with a Fon to soften it and then remove it with a cloth soaked in acetone or ethyl alcohol.

To eliminate instead i limestone deposits Like those that are formed in the sinks due to hard water, you can apply Vinegar or lemon juice. The weak acids contained in them will dissolve the calcium carbonate, facilitating the removal of white spots, without affecting the stainless league as they would make stronger acids.

Finally, to make the steel even brighter e brilliant After cleaning, apply a small amount of oil for children with a soft cloth. This will give the surface a brighter and shiny appearance, but be careful, this treatment is recommended only for steel surfaces not intended for contact with foodlike those of the furniture.

What to avoid so as not to ruin the steel

To maintain stainless steel always in perfect condition, it is important not only to know how to clean it, but also what to avoid. Too aggressive products, including bleach (sodium hypochlorite) e concentrated acidslike muriatic acid, can in fact corrode the surface, causing irreversible deterioration. Also the salt he is detergents containing chlorides (Cl-) can be harmful, especially if left on the surface for a long time.

Another common mistake is the use of steel straw or abrasive sponges Too hard: these can scratch the surface, altering the finish and stiffer. For safe and effective cleaning, it is better to opt for soft clothes and delicate products, in order to preserve the brilliance and resistance of steel over time.