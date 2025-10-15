How to move from Windows 10 to Windows 11: requirements and upgrade guide

Laptop updated to Windows 11. Credit: Microsoft.



Since Windows 10 retired on October 14th, many are wondering how to switch from windows 10 to windows 11unaware of the minimum requirements to be satisfied and also of the relative procedure to follow. The update in question is important to continue to have a secure, functional and fluid operating system, designed to better integrate with cloud services and new generations of hardware. To make the transition correctly and without running into problems of any kind, it is important to make sure that your PC fully meets the requirements necessary to install Windows 11 (we will list them all shortly) and make a backup of your data, so as to avoid any loss of the latter. After that it will be possible to proceed with the actual installation of the update.

What to do before starting: the minimum requirements

To go into detail, theWindows 11 installation can be performed provided the following are met minimum requirements.

Processor: at least 1GHz with two or more cores based on architecture a 64 bit or on a SoC (System-on-a-Chip), i.e. a single component that integrates CPU, GPU and memory in a single chip.

at least with based on architecture a or on a (System-on-a-Chip), i.e. a single component that integrates CPU, GPU and memory in a single chip. RAM: must be at least 4GB .

must be at least . Storage Space: the necessary minimum required is 64GB although a higher margin is recommended to accommodate future updates and ensure better performance.

the necessary minimum required is although a higher margin is recommended to accommodate future updates and ensure better performance. System Firmware: it must be UEFI which represents the evolution of the old BIOS and allows faster boot times and advanced security features.

it must be which represents the evolution of the old BIOS and allows faster boot times and advanced security features. TPM: it is a module that securely manages functions such as data encryption or biometric authentication. For the installation of Windows 11 this component must be the one that carries the version number 2.0 (if TPM 1.2 is present on your PC, therefore, you will not be able to proceed with the update).

it is a module that securely manages functions such as data encryption or biometric authentication. For the installation of Windows 11 this component must be the one that carries the version number (if TPM 1.2 is present on your PC, therefore, you will not be able to proceed with the update). Graphics Card: instead it must be compatible with DirectX 12 or later and have drivers WDDM 2.0 .

instead it must be compatible with or later and have drivers . Screen: must have a minimum resolution HD (720p) and a diagonal of at least 9 incheswith support a 8 bits per color channel.

How to install Windows 11: the procedure to update Windows 10

Once you are sure that your computer meets the minimum requirements, you can follow the procedure to upgrade Windows 10 to Windows 11. Before proceeding with the installation, however, it is always recommended to perform a complete backup of your personal files, even if the system, by default, tries to keep your documents and settings intact. The most convenient option is to use Microsoft OneDrive, the cloud service that allows you to automatically synchronize documents, images and desktop folders. This way, even if something goes wrong during the update, the data will remain accessible online.

Regarding the procedure for switching to Windows 11, it can happen in several ways. The simplest one is the following: open the menu Start and follow the path Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. From here you can select Check for updates to find out if the update has been approved for your PC model. It is important to note that if there are any security or system updates not yet installed on Windows 10, Windows 11 will not appear in the options until the previous ones are completed. After installing them and restarting your computer, you can check the availability of the update again.

How to check for available updates on Windows 10.



When Windows Update reports that your device is ready to receive Windows 11, you can click the button Download and install. Downloading and installing may take longer than the regular Windows 10 updates you’ve been used to, but you can continue to use your computer in the meantime.

Once everything has been downloaded, the installation can be scheduled at a specific time, for example when you don’t intend to use the PC, in order to avoid interruptions to your workflow. When the update is installed and completed and the PC is restarted, the first time you use Windows 11 you will find a graphically renewed environment, with a cleaner interface, improved window management and new features that aim to simplify daily productivity.