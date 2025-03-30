How to record the screen on iPhone and Android without external apps: the complete guide

How to record the screen of the Android and iOS smartphone.



Record the screen of your smartphone can be useful in many situations: to create video tutorials, save moments of play, document bugs or simply share an action that takes place on the screen with someone. Often it is thought that to do so it is necessary to download third -party applications, but in reality the most popular operating systems, such as Android And iOSoffer this function already integrated. In this article, we will explain to you How to record the smartphone screen without additional appsanalyzing the specific procedures for Android and iPhone devices.

Before showing you the various steps to follow, it is important that you know one thing: some apps could prevent the screen recording for safety reasons or copyright (as in the case of the apps of video streaming or banking platforms).

How to record the screen on Android

On Android smartphones which have a version of the non -personalized “green robot”, therefore theStandard interface of the Google operating system, you can start a screen recording with these steps:

Starting from the upper part, scroll your finger twice down. Tap the wording Screen recording (taking into account that you may have to flow to the right to identify the setting, represented by a sort of viewfinder). If the option in question is not available, tap the button Change represented by the symbol of pencil and drag the icon of Screen recording in Quick Settings. Select what to include in the registration (audio, Touch on the screenetc.) and press Start. Interrupt the registration by scrolling the finger down, starting from the top of the screen and selecting the button Screen recording.

Of course, the steps to follow will be different if a version of Android personalized by the manufacturer of the device will “turn” on your smartphone. On devices Samsungfor example, you need to follow these other steps:

Starting from the top of the screen, drag your finger down to call the panel Quick Settings and touch the option Screen registration. Choose the favorite option regarding inclusion in the screen recording of sounds And Touch on the screenand press on Start registration. Take the icon tap Break To pause the registration or on the icon Stop to end it completely.

How to record screen on Android.



How to record the iPhone screen

If you use a iPhonethe procedure through which to record the screen is equally simple. The steps to follow in this case are as follows:

Call the Control centerscrolling the finger downwards starting from the upper right corner or by swiping from the bottom of the screen upwards (it depends on the model in use). Here you will find the registration icon, represented by a circle inside another circle: Touch it to start the screen recording, which will start in all respects after the countdown of three seconds. If you also want to include the capture of external sounds, thus making use of the microphone present on your “melafonino” carried out a prolonged tap on the recording icontouch the option Microphone not active (so that it becomes active) and tap on the button Start registration. To stop recording, touch thered indicator appeared in the top bar or call the Control center and press the Red circle. Screen recording is saved inPhoto app in your library.