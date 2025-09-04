How to remove limestone in the glass shower, shower head and unloading

Even if it is inevitable, the limestone in the shower It is not unbeatable: from a chemical point of view, it is a Dibol baseand, so just use a weak acid like theacetic acid or citric (present in lemon). For the shower, the difference lies in the materials: the glasshard and resistant, also bears delicate pasta; The plexiglasson the other hand, requires maximum caution and use for example solutions of vinegar diluted; The shower regenerates with weak acid diving (vinegar); And finally, it I unload It should be maintained fluid with regular cleaning and the usual non -aggressive acids or delicate baking soda pastes. Opecious glasses, showers that spray water in all directions and increasingly shocked downloads: once again limestone makes life difficult for us, even to take a shower. It is not new: the hard waters they contain calcium and magnesium ions which, especially at high temperatures, form insoluble salts, mainly football carbonates (Caco 3 ), and in the slightest part magnesium carbonates (MGCO 3 ). Until the water flows we do not notice anything, but when it is heated or evaporates, the dissolved ions are transformed into insoluble solid deposits who remain attached to the surfaces. The Italian guidelines ensure that limestone does not represent a threat to health, but creates incrustations that ruin the appearance of the bathroom e reduce efficiency of the systems with taps and water heaters to showers, as well as ruining their aesthetic appearance. In practice: the hard the water, the classic white halos and limestone crusts are faster.

Glass and plexiglass

What we call “shower glass” is not always real glass: often it is plexiglass or other transparent plastics. To the most inexperienced at first glance they may seem the same, but we are talking about two different surfaces that react in a very different way to cleaning. Although we often exchange glass with plexiglass, they are not the same and We have to clean them differently.

Limestone deposits on glass and plexiglass must be treated differently. The glass tolerates weak acids and light abrasive pasta; Plexiglass instead requires maximum delicacy and only non -abrasive detergents.



Glass cleaning

The real glass is hard and resists well: they can be used Vinegar or citric acid solutions (contained in lemon) to dissolve the deposits, leaving to act for 10-15 minutes and then passing with a soft cloth, ensuring contact with the opaque surface. Also light pasta based on Bicarbonate or Borace They can help, without risk of lines. Be careful though: if the glass has an opaque appearance that does not go away, it is likely that it is not limestone but one ‘permanent incision that unfortunately it cannot be eliminated.

Plexiglass and plastics cleaning

Plexiglass and plastics, on the other hand, are much more delicate: they have a thin surface finish that is easily scratched. In this case, abrasives, even light, must be used with extreme cautionbecause they could worsen the situation. Better prefer non -abrasive detergents or diluted vinegar solutionsto spray and rinse. That’s why it is usually useless to insist: once scratched, the surface tends to opacify permanently.

Shower

The shower head clogged by limestone loses pressure And it sprayed badly because the small holes close, the water every time ends from all sides. An effective remedy to remedy this problem is to remove the blow from the tube e immerse it from time to time in vinegar Or in special anti -limescale products (following the instructions for use and safety): the limestone deposit melts and the nozzles return clean. For stubborn incrustations, it is not a bad idea to use a small needle which, pushed into the holes of the shower, remove mechanically the remaining limestone. Subsequently, one last rinse should definitively eliminate the problem. As for plexiglass, Better to avoid abrasive pasta: would risk scratching external chrome or internal plastic.

The limestone accumulated on the shower head reduces the intensity of the water and can be eliminated with vinegar or special products



I unload

The shower exhaust can reduce the outflow if limestone and dirt residues form hard incrustations. Often they are organic residues such as skin and hair, or accumulations of shampoo, conditioner and shower gel. Once again they work the weak acidsto be poured periodically following the instructions of the manufacturers (usually in hot solution): the deposits dissolve without damaging the pipes.

The shower unloading can be clogged due to limestone and organic residues



It is not always necessary to resort to a disgorgent that uses stronger or more aggressive acids or bases, especially if we have no idea of ​​the material with which our pipes are made. At most delicate pastes such as baking soda can help Remove surface residuesthanks to the abrasive power of bicarbonate, but strongly caustic products should be avoided If not strictly necessary: ​​they are aggressive for the pipes and the environment.