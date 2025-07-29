How to report a wooded fire, who calls and why it is important to do it

How to report forest fires



Italy is going through a season of fires rather aggressive: in the last few days the flames have devastated the Nature Reserve of the Zingaroin Sicily, while in Sardinia the bonfires reached the beaches of Punta Molentis (in the south of the island) and the coast of Orosei, in Nuorese, destroying at least 100 hectares of Mediterranean scrub.

According to the data collected byCopernicus Effis (European Forest Fire Information System), in Italy between 1 January 2025 and 22 July 2025 are burned 33,403 hectares14,000 hectares more than the average of the period 2006-2024 (which on 22 July stopped at 19,095 destroyed hectares). In total, they broke out on the peninsula 247 bonfires since the beginning of the year: If the fires should continue in such an aggressive way, it is likely that 2025 is classified as the worst year in terms of bonfires and hectares that have been lost.

The hectares burned in Italy since the beginning of the year (red line), compared with the average of the period 2006–2024 (blue line). Credit: Copernicus Effis



But how to report a wooded fire to the authorities and how important is it promptly doing it? The priority is save and move away from the flames: the emergency can be reported to the dedicated number, the 1515or emergency services such as the 112 or the 115.

Who calls to report a wooded fire

The prompt intervention number to which citizens can contact for report a wooded fire is the 1515: it is an active free service 24 hours a daydesigned precisely to receive warnings on forest fires or on any other type of environmental emergency. Alternatively, the Unique European emergency number (Nue), or the 112and the number of Firefightersnamely the 115.

It is therefore essential to provide the authorities Precise information on the place and nature of the fire, moving away as much as possible from the flames to save yourself.

The Ministry of the Interior, among other things, has also outlined a series of guidelines for those who report a fire, so as to encourage quick and effective intervention by the rescuers. In particular, the user must:

Always keep calm e speak clearly with the emergency service.

with the emergency service. Indicate with as precision as possible location specifying the province and the municipality of the area that is burning.

specifying the and the that is burning. Report If there are already on the spot people who are providing for turn off the flames .

If there are already on the spot who are providing for . Do not hang up until the operator indicates it.

Citizens can also report the presence of materials (such as Wood or dry grass) which work as ideal fuels, further fueling the flames of a possible fire: in this case, however, in addition to the emergency number 1515, it is necessary to contact the competent local authorities (Municipality, Province, Region etc.).

How important it is to report the fire promptly

As also demonstrated by the fires that have affected Sicily and Sardinia, these bonfires can flavor very quickly due to strong winds and of high temperatures: for this reason, it is essential to report a fire as soon as possible, so as to allow the rescuers of intervene promptly and to extinguish the flames before the situation escapes control.

But this reporting activity also allows sensitize more citizens on the topic of forest fires: in these situations, in fact, it is important to immediately understand how behave And above all, what not to do in the event that you are in front of an out of control stake.

It should also be emphasized that most of these forest fires has malicious origin: They are therefore voluntarily set to damage the vegetation and the surrounding environment. The final goal is often the search for a profit: the area is destroyed through fire to be used to meet the interests related to building speculationpoaching or to expand the cultivable surfaces.

Causing a wooded fire, however, is considered a crime: in this case too, citizens can report the alleged responsibilities of the police through i emergency numbers.