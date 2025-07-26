How to unlock smartphone blocked: 3 tips for Android and iPhone

When one smartphone blocks And he stops responding to the inputs that are given to him, there is a good chance that this is due to software problems, which means that it is possible to intervene independently to make the device work again. A forced restart can solve sudden blocks caused by unstable apps or by the saturation of memory, while the restoration to factory settings represents a more drastic solution, to be implemented in case of persistent problems. Let’s see more in detail How to unlock smartphone blocked with 3 tips for Android and iPhone. Just a premise: these tips will have no beneficial effect if behind the malfunctions of your device there are hardware problems. In the latter case, in fact, you will be forced to resolve this by contacting the assistance of the phone manufacturer or a technician of your trust.

3 tips to unlock the phone

Free space

When the available space descends under the 10%the performance of the phone can drop drastically. Therefore, if your smartphone is doing some whims and it is used to stunned or “freezes”, check the space available from the section Settings> Starting (on Android) or from Settings> Generals> Space on iPhone (if you have iPhone) and, if the operating system in use includes it, use the function to free space on the device, so as to remedy the problem.

Do a forced restart

In the event that your device looks frozen – for example, the screen is black but the phone is on – a forced restart It could bring the situation back to normal.

To do it on Android, you must use the procedure provided by your manufacturer: on Samsung Galaxy It is sufficient to hold down Power and volume down for about 7 seconds, while on Google Pixel The Power button Instead, it should be held for 30 seconds.

On iPhone With iOS 16 or higher (models from the iPhone 8 onwards), you have to press and release the buttons quickly Volume on And Volume downand then hold down the side button Until the Apple logo does not appear. For older models, such as the iPhone 7 or the iPhone if the first generation, the restart is obtained by pressing a different combination of keys, such as Volume down and the side button.

Perform a restoration to the factory settings

When the block persists despite the restart, it could be a deeper problem related to the software. In these cases, you can try a Restore to factory settings. This process cancels all data reports the device to its original state. For this reason, before proceeding, we suggest you make a backup of the data on the device (if you have not already done so, it may be that at this stage you do not make us, since the phone no longer responds to your commands, which underlines the importance of performing regular backups).

To proceed with the operation on Android, go to the settings app and then go to the section System or General management: then select Recovery or Factory data restorationtouch the voice Delete all data And confirms everything by following the instructions that are provided to you on the screen.

On the iPhone, however, go to Settings> Generals> Transfer or initialize iPhonetouch the voice Initialize content and settings, press on Continues And follow the instructions on the screen.