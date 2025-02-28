How to use the vocal dictation on Android and iPhone

There vocal dictation It can be useful in various contexts and can represent a valid ally to improve one’s daily productivity. Most smartphones Android and of iPhone In circulation support vocal dictation, but not everyone knows how to make the most of it. The contexts of use of this function can be the most disparate – can be used to write messages WhatsApp; Those who work can use it to write e-mail; Those who cook or sports can do the same thing without interrupting their activities; And so on – making the use of the smartphone even more comfortable.

On Android devices, the operating system offers complete support for vocal dictation, integrated into the apps that allow you to type, such as Gmail, Keep and many others. To use this feature, you can resort to Gboard, the Google keyboard, which allows you to easily activate vocal recording. On the iPhone, however, dictation is a “native” function that can be enabled directly from the system settings and offers numerous commands to add punctuation, emojis and text formats. Let’s see more in detail How to use the vocal dictation on Android and iPhonealso analyzing some tips which will allow you to appreciate it even better.

How vocal dictation is activated on the smartphone

If you have Android

For Use vocal dictation on an Android deviceyou will first have to make sure that the Gboard keyboard be installed. This keyboard is compatible with Android 7.0 and later versions. Once configured, Open an app that allows you to write the textlike Gmail or Keepand then follow these simple steps.

Tap the field where you want to insert the text. Above, on the keyboard, the icon of the microphone: By touching it, the vocal dictation function will start. When you see the message “Talk now”you can start dictating the text, which will be recognized and written by the system.

If you want to add punctuation, you can expressly say the corresponding words, such as “point”, “comma” or “Exclamation point”. You can also add a new line or a new paragraph by pronouncing, respectively, “New line” And “New paragraph”. To modify an already written word, just touch and hold the word, make an prolonged tap on the symbol of microphone And then pronounce the new word, which will replace the previous one. Super simple!

How to use the vocal dictation on Android.



If you have iPhone

If you have a iPhoneyou must know that vocal dictation is available directly in the iOS operating system settings. To activate it, you will have to proceed in this way.

Open the app Settings. Go to the section General> Keyboard. Activate the option Detainted qualification.

Once activated, the function will be available in all apps where you can type the text, emails, notes, messages, etc. When you open one of these apps, an icon of the microphone On the keyboard: by touching it, vocal dictation will start. Here too, as on Android, you can dictate the text simply by speaking and you will see that the words will be transcribed.

Another interesting feature of the vocal dictation on iPhone is the possibility of using voice commands to insert emojielements of punctuation and also to act on text formatting. For example, saying “Heart emojis”the corresponding emoji will be added to the text. Likewise, you can insert a commaa exclamation point or a question mark Simply by pronouncing the relative name of the punctuation sign that you intend to include in the text. Interesting fact, you can also add or change the formatting by saying “New paragraph” or “A head”and if you want to correct an error, you can say “Select” followed by Word to be modified or “Delete” To erase it. To cancel or restore a command, however, simply pronounce “Cancel” or “Restore”.

The list of commands that can be used with the vocal dictation available on iPhone is rather vast. If you want to analyze them all, you will be happy to know that Apple organized them in an orderly way on this page of its official website.