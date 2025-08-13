"I am nobody 2" Bob Odenkirk returns in the role of any man with easy trigger

“I am nobody 2” Bob Odenkirk returns in the role of any man with the easy trigger





The great intuition of the first I am nobody revolved around the choice of its protagonist. Winning idea to take the ordinary face of Bob Odenkirk and build a bit resigned and on his posture saatage the perfect ‘Nobody’, the unsuspected man any man. Above all because Odenkirk came from the role that consecrated him, the Saul Goodman of Breaking Bad, a petty and cowardly lawyer to whom even his own series was dedicated, Better Call Saul.

Under that ‘Nobody’ (the original title of the film), however, Hutch was, a former murderer of the United States government with not a few points of contact with Saul, above all a nature in which he actually dumped despite the efforts to admit the opposite to himself. Indulge or reject one’s nature then returns to the cornerstone of “I am none 2”, second chapter in the cinema from 14 August and this time directed by the Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto.

A cing in burnout

The concordance between the unusual actor body of Odenkirk and the genre in which the action, the action, the approach to novelty of the first film is no longer possible. Derek Kolstad, in Assiema script to Aaron Rabin and a creator none other than John Wick’s saga, then shoots the characters even higher and leveling everything with a more humorous tone.

I am nobody 2 in fact becomes a family question when Hutch goes to Burnout. Still grappling with the debt accumulated previously with the Russian mafia, he decides to take a break from his forced return to the field and to bring wife (Connie Nielsen), sons (Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath) and father (Christopher Lloyd) on vacation in a location of his childhood.

It is clear that with someone like Hutch around things they can only go wrong. Moving on the bottom in that subference of the immediate clutch between the people of the city and those of the province, between well -educated and zoticoni (a basic formula that lends itself well to the US cinema to a bit of all the cinematographic genres), the dislikes of the local sheriff (Colin Hanks) end up entangling the family in the typical and lock situation.

More generic entertainment

Here the Kolstad pen draws with full hands from the experience on the construction of the narrative world of John Wick. I am nobody 2 widens the boundaries looking more openly to a certain criminal undergrowth taken more picturesque and more above the lines, headed by Lendina (a comic Sharon Stone), a mind that keeps the bridle of illegal operations supervised by the local boss (John Ortiz).

The inner conflict of Hutch, a man who plays how he is easy to lead his hands even when in reality he should only enjoy a margarite by the pool and give the offspring and give the offspring to the offspring, is always to be the thematic carpet. The paradox of an inadequate (because violent) in being an inadequate (an colorless father and husband). It is obvious how Tjahjanto’s film is even less serious than the first film and how it goes here behind an action of the misunderstandings on which to implant summer entertainment and from Popcorn, with a job on choreography and clashes that indulges in albeit without enhancing.

I am nobody 2 then lasts the right – 89 minutes, vivaddio! -, he has some submessically iconic character (Lloyd, but Rza also returns in the role of Hutch’s brother-Spadaccino) and does not mask his light vision even if less proud than before. If it were not clear enough already like this, just think that the final rendering is in an amusement park used as a country of pyrotechnic tokens and dynamitations, with bullets that whistle everywhere and mince that throws down everything. In short, he is a ‘more’, but he doesn’t care he is anything else.

VOTE: 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e60ohrckc6gundefined