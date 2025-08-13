"I am nobody 2" Bob Odenkirk returns in the role of any man with easy trigger

Culture

"I am nobody 2" Bob Odenkirk returns in the role of any man with easy trigger

“I am nobody 2” Bob Odenkirk returns in the role of any man with the easy trigger

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
"I am nobody 2" Bob Odenkirk returns in the role of any man with easy trigger
Trump threatens Putin before the top in Alaska: "Very serious consequences if the war does not stop"
Fire emergency in Spain: what are the “dry thunderstorms” that caused the bonfires