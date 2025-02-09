I take you to the piece of Italy that exists only on February 10th

Culture

I take you to the piece of Italy that exists only on February 10th

I take you to the piece of Italy that exists only on February 10th

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
I take you to the piece of Italy that exists only on February 10th
What is the “Doom Spending” phenomenon: when anxiety for the future turns into compulsive purchases
How much does Italy spend for military defense? The cost in safety, technology and missions