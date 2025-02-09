I take you to the piece of Italy that exists only on February 10th





When on 10 February 1947 the peace treaty was signed in Paris which redefined the European borders after the Nazi-fascist barbarism-date that was chosen by the Italian Parliament to celebrate the day of memory of the Julian-Dalmatian exodus and the Foibe-the Minister of justice Carlo Nordio had been born for four days. He will represent the government, in a particularly delicate moment for the executive Meloni, at the most important ceremony regarding the “most complex events of the eastern border”.

In our part, here where the farce of the controls imposed after the suspension of Schengen reigns on the frontier, you do not expect much again when the wheelchairs of the Roman buildings arrive. It is true that 20 years after the institution of the day of memory it has been done so much. But perception is equally real, also and above all due to out of control algorithms and continuous and aberrant narratives, which everyone feels the right to be able to speak of exodus, Foibe, Tito and Osimo. Sorry, but that’s not the case.

The long wave of thought behind the law approved by Parliament came as a tsunami. The tragedy of the sinkholes has in fact in fact outclassed every any analysis and in -depth analysis of the drama of the exodus. My grandfather, who died from Istrian exile in Trieste at the age of 95, when he arrived on February 10 he always got angry.

“I only speaks that de Foibe, and suit those people who xe ‘ndada via gnanche no I consider it”.

The loss of the Latinity of the eastern Adriatic is almost completed. In Slovenia and Croatia – and minimally in Cattaro, Montenegro – the Italian communities survive with difficulty. They represent the only Italian native populations outside national borders. There is no other community that has such strong roots and ties with the Belpaese. In the years that followed the law on the Pullman memory of school groups have arrived here; Politicians once neo -fascist, today senators in the heat of Palazzo Madama, tell the eastern border in their explains in contemporary sauce.

In the days that anticipate on 10 February the avalanche of the professionals of the profession then arrives, those that “I explain to you the crimes of the communists”, “it was all an ethnic cleaning”, endorsed and pushed by the associations that, to accredit the table of those who finance As research institutes, they send the troops forward. On social media, hands in the hair is to be placed, in the presence of cotante brazenness and ignorance.

Last year I wrote an open letter to Premier Giorgia Meloni: “Dear President, for whom do we do this exodus museum in Rome?”. To Minister Nordio I would avoid asking how he feels after the Türineis mess of General Almasri – for these questions there are the good ones, or the Court of Justice of L’Aia -, but I would try to tease him on other issues. Or maybe not, you remember that this part of Italy exists only on February 10th.