I wanted to be amazing, by Gordon Lish

With I wanted to be amazing The publishing house tales tries to fill this gap, presenting an unprecedented collection of twenty -seven gems which is a real compendium of perfect writing, in the short and in the very short. But this sum of the method Listhian And of his obsessive attention to the literary form it is not only this: the attentive reader will see a real biographical mosaic between the lines capable of bringing out the man behind the character that culture and the author themselves sewed around the “Lish” synecdoche. Behind the image of the inflexible editor – inventor of minimalism that made Carver a literary myth – in a kaleidoscope of omissions and ellipses, the stories of I wanted to be amazing They return a daily light years away from literary salons, made of homeless people, alcoholist prostitutes, endless ciance on the vices of children, public parks, skin or intestinal problems. Moments of malaise and lived life in which something unpronounceable always bursts: reflections, fixations, interjections and memories, unpleasant, unpublished and very sweet they are. Life itself, in a nutshell, in its version transfigured by fiction, truthful and yet never totally superimposable to its literary representation.

I wanted to be amazing

Gordon Lish

Tales Edizioni

ISBN: 9791280854209

P. 256 – 18.00 €