Ibiza is not “invaded” by the Biacco but by the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo: because it has arrived on the island and what risks are there

The news of the “is arousing great clamorinvasion “of snakes to Ibizathe famous island of the Balearics. The videos of tourists are contributed to the panic, which have become viral, showing meetings with these reptiles even at sea. In the media and between the public some confusion was created on the identity of the snake; Many spoke of Biacchi (Hierophis Viridiflavus), a very common species in Italy. However, it is important to clarify that the protagonist of this invasion is another species, which belongs to the same family of the colubrids: the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo (Hemorrhois hippoccrepis). The Colubro Ferro di Cavallo takes its name from the characteristic dark stain in the shape of a “U” or riding iron behind the head, and its livery has a chain design of rhomboid spots on a light background. It is a snake that as an adult easily exceeds the meter and a half in length. Its natural diffusion area includes the Iberian peninsula and North Africa, while in Italy it is present only in Sardinia and Pantelleria.

This species was accidentally introduced to Ibiza from the early 2000s, arriving with the import of olive trees and other ornamental trees. It is essential to underline that the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo It is not poisonous and does not represent a direct danger for man. The real threat is ecological in nature. Its uncontrolled proliferation is causing problems to the local fauna, and in particular of the endemic lizard symbol of the island, the Podarcis pityusensiswho has lived in the archipelago for at least 4000 years and now risks extinction due to this new predator against whom he has not defensed. For this reason, solutions are looking for, in particular strategies for the containment of the population of this invasive species.

The Colubro Ferro di Cavallo: the characteristics and where he lives

The Colubro Ferro di Cavallo (Hemorrhois hippoccrepis) is an agile and robust snake that can exceed 150 cm: in Ibiza, specimens with larger dimensions of the normal have also been spotted, due to the abundance of food on the island. It is recognized for the great dark spots on the back and, in particular, for a drawing a horseshoe form Behind the head. Originally from the Iberian peninsula and North Africa, the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo is an active predator who feeds on lizards, small mammals and nidiaceans. Its ideal habitat is the Mediterranean scrub and rocky and sunny areas, but also adapts to rural areas (old houses, walls, roofs, parks and gardens).

Colubro Ferro di Cavallo. Credit: Gailhampshire from Cradley, Malvern, UK, CC by 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



How it arrived in Ibiza and how much it has spread

His introduction to Ibiza took place accidentally At the beginning of the 2000s, involuntarily transported inside the clods of roots of olive trees and ornamental plants. On the island, theabsence of natural predators el ‘abundance of food They created the ideal conditions for rapid proliferation. As reported an article in El Pais, After the first specimens sighted in 2003, it arrived in the 2024 to the capture of 3,072 specimensabout 1000 more of the previous year.

Already since 2016 the local authorities have activated one containment strategy based on systematic trap and on the collaboration of citizens, who are required to report any sighting. Despite the efforts, the complete eradication of the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo from the island is considered extremely difficult, given its wide diffusion. His presence in Majorca and Ibiza remains an emblematic example of how the accidental introduction of a species can have important ecological consequences.

Colubro Ferro di Cavallo is not dangerous for man, but is a threat to local fauna

It is important to emphasize that this species is totally harmless to man: being an inide itiferwithout specialized teeth to inoculate poison and therefore its bite is not poisonous.

However, if it is harmless to man, it is his diet that makes him a devastating threat to the Ibiza ecosystem. Among his favorite prey, in fact, there is the pitius lizard (Podarcis pityusensis), endemic species and symbol of the island. The result of this predation is the dramatic collapse of the population of lizard, which in many areas invaded by the snake have already disappeared. Scientists warn that, without effective interventions, the species risks total extinction within a few years. This is worrying not only for the species itself but also for the central role it has in the ecosystem of the island: The pitius lizard acts as a predator of insects, polller and seeds of seeds.

The pitius lizard (Podarcis pityusensis) threatened by the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo. Credit: Chixoy, via Wikimedia Commons



The great ability to adapt to the snake contributes to worsening, which has spread over almost the whole territory and, thanks to its swimming skillshe also managed to colonize the small islets off the coast, threatening the latest populations of lizards who had taken refuge there.

Biaco and Colubro Ferro di Cavallo: the differences

The Colubro Ferro di Cavallo (Hemorrhois hippoccrepis) and the biaco (Hierophis Viridiflavus) are two non -poisonous snakes belonging to the Colubridi family, which includes over 800 living species, but easily distinguishable for some main characteristics. Biaco is common in all of Italywhile the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo is found only in Sardinia and Pantelleria. The Biaco has a yellow-green design on a black background (or is uniformly black), while the Colubro Ferro di Cavallo has great dark spots in the shape of a rumble or a circle and a “u” characteristic on the head.