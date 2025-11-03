If even Nove forgets about Amadeus

Culture

If even Nove forgets about Amadeus

If even Nove forgets about Amadeus

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
From Nadal’s bottles to Jordan’s shorts, the superstitious rituals of champions: why they work according to science
If even Nove forgets about Amadeus
The great religions of Asia, like millenary traditions, are intertwined with modernity