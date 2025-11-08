If I had never seen the sun is the new Netflix romantic series: plot and when it comes out

Netflix continues to focus on Asian productions with good potential and, mindful of the success of “Someday or One Day”, returns to Taiwan for a fascinating project entitled “If I had never seen the sun”, a romantic thriller with dreamlike and disturbing overtones.

Behind the production machine is the same creative team of the series that conquered the international audience, led by Ma Yiting with writing by Lin Xinhui and Jian Qifeng, and direction shared between Jiang Jizheng and Jian Qifeng.

If I had never seen the sun: the plot

The series follows Zhou Pin-yu, a young documentary filmmaker who decides to interview Li Ren-yao, a serial killer accused of ten murders, in prison. From the first meeting, Pin-yu is taken aback because the man does not show the cruelty she expected, but an innocent calm that disorientates her. That same night the woman dreams of Ren-yao – and in the dream the two appear linked by an inexplicable intimacy. From that moment on, Pin-yu’s reality begins to merge with the nightmare and a mysterious girl in a school uniform named Chiang Hsiao-tung manifests herself as a ghost that haunts her and, in some moments, even seems to take possession of her body. Trying to understand who that ghost really is, Pin-yu discovers that the young woman is linked to Ren-yao’s past and that their destinies are united by a hidden and tragic truth.

The title “If I had never seen the sun” recalls a verse by Emily Dickinson and contains the symbolic meaning of the entire series: only by knowing the light can one understand the depth of darkness.

If I’d Never Seen the Sun: The cast

The cast features Tseng Jing-hua, who plays the serial killer Li Ren-yao; Chiang Chi, who plays the young director Zhou Pin-yu; Moon Lee, who brings the tormented spirit of Chiang Hsiao-tung to life. And, again: Lyan Chen, Umin Boya, Yao Chun-yao, Nic Chiang, Biubiu Chen, Chris Lung, Jake Hsu and Sonia Yuan.

If I had never seen the sun: when it comes out on Netflix

Netflix has planned a two-part release of the series: the first block is scheduled for November 13, 2025; the Second arrives on the platform on December 11, 2025.

If I had never seen the sun: the Italian trailer

