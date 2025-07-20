If Rome and Gualtieri laugh, the ‘Milan model’ does not feel very well





The first data on the Milan investigation is that this is issued to the mass media without an effect name. If thirty years ago we had “clean hands” and two decades are “capital mafia”, today – except for the daily fact that already raises the name of “Palazzopoli” today – the vast majority of the press is limited to using a faded and sleepy phrase: “Investigation on the urban planning of Milan”. In short, there is the feeling that the mass-medical circus was not prepared to welcome this news and that, in reality, there was no need for this scratch cup. You almost don’t want to ride it. Beyond the request for resignation of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala – he also investigated – by the center -right and the 5 Star Movement Mens, the national representatives, both right and left, appeal to the principle of presumption of innocence. All guarantees and nobody who jumps to the jugular of the Milanese political class. Yet, I challenge anyone who has exceeded 50 years not to rethink with clean hands, the judicial investigation of the Milan pool – apparently it is always from the Lombard capital that these moralizing judicial storms arrive – which brushed away an entire political system – tended to that of the pentapartite – who had ruled for good forties. Today, at most, this investigation could make a clean place of the Milan government, including the story of the Milanese rebirth that began with the urban transformation in view of Expo 2015.

Milan-Roma return

And it comes to think about how the times of justice have involuntarily conditioned – and continue to do so – the representation of both Milan and Rome. In the meantime, Milan, moral capital of Italy – between 2013 and 2015 – was preparing to renew its face in view of the Expo, in Rome the capital Mafia capital exploded (on 2 December 2014 37 people were arrested, with the order of application of precautionary measures that bounced, via Whatsapp, from one cell phone to the other of the Roman journalists and not). In fact, when the “Milan model” was born-which would find its maximum expression in the realization of CityLife, of Piazza Gae Aulenti and of all those phantasmagoric urban interventions, so much so that they have attracted Arab investment funds, as well as in the organization of more North-Mitteleuropei cultural events that purely “Italian”, which have glorified Milan as the only and true Italian Smart City-Rome sized more and more. The political capital of Italy, already far from Goffredo Bettini’s “Roma model” and Gianni Borgna-lucky political and administrative season that originated from the funds for the Jubilee of 2000-who had characterized the Rutelli-Weltroni unions, after surviving the mandate of Gianni Alemanno-today in the cell to serve a penalty for traffic of influences, a more unique case that rarely to tell the truth- And then the maturity of his populist season. First with the mayor Ignazio Marino – yet another invention of Bettini – and then with the mayor of the 5 Star Movement Virginia Raggi (she, to say, went up to speak on the roofs of the Capitol so as not to be listened to).

And it is a story of references on the Milan-Rome route, return-as a lucky format of Rai Tre recited. On the one hand the successes and on the other the failures, the misunderstandings, the strokes. On the one hand, events, international concerts, world visibility, VIP tourists, Ferragnez, Sfera Ebbasta, Lazza, Marracash, Gue Pequeno, I Club Dogo; On the other, immobility, the renunciation of the Olympic candidacy, the works started and never finished-the famous sail of Calatrava, for example, which however is reborn today-the pilgrims penniless to clog the streets of the center, the Totti-Ilary Blasi couple, last, Elodie and Achille Lauro.

A story that saw the “Bela Madunina” to stand on the ruins of ancient Rome. A moral – and cheap – capital that invited the young Romans, looking for luck, to jump on the first Frecciarossa – or Italo you want to say. The train to Rome, in fact, “The most beautiful thing in Milan”, the internal emigrants of the X and Millennial generation is still Gignano today.

Today in Milan there is a mayor who, by virtue of the warranty notice, could resign, while in Rome there is a mayor who, despite the rankings issued by Il Sole 24 Ore, has built an amable image on social networks and can administer the city by virtue of the funds for the Jubilee and PNRR. With the inauguration of public works with an almost weekly expiry (with attached clippino) and an important challenge to be completed, such as the construction of the waste -to -energy plant that will free Rome from waste.

The effects of the Milan investigation on the balance of the Democratic Party and the Largo field

Net of the declarations of circumstance, in the face of a judicial investigation, with the whole corollary of arrests and warranty notices, the fate of a politician is marked. Even if tomorrow – that with the times of Italian justice is equivalent to saying “years” – the whole political ruling class of the government of the Milanese city should be declared completely extraneous to the facts, today the political condemnation of fact is imminent and definitive. Above all because Giuseppe Sala is one of the majority of the Democratic Party who had a candidate to play the role of federator of the center -left coalition. He represented the liberal-reformist and moderate component of the Northern Democratic Party which was applying to take the lead of the opposition to the center-right of government, and then apply to a designated premier.

Today, in the aftermath of the deflagration of the Milanese investigation, the Northern Democratic Party-understood as a conglomerate of northern politicians, see the aforementioned room and, for example, Giorgio Gori-appears to be crippled for the benefit of the left-left component of the Elly Schlein secretariat and the Democratic Party of Rome, intended as a group of power around the mayor Guiltieri. A political group that enjoys excellent health, so much so that, in the last few weeks, even two possible moderate movements, tendentially Catholic and a little reformist movements – but not too much – to be added to the center -left coalition (Alessandro Onorato, councilor for tourism of the Council of Gualtieri himself, and the Solidarity Civic Network of Sant’Egidio by Paolo Ciani and Marco Tarquinio).

So, from the capital not only comes the “new Rome model” (with Bettini who continues to weave relationships and strategies), but you also try to invent new leaders of the center. It could be assumed, therefore, that not to the next policies – too close – but perhaps between a prestige, the new wave could arrive from Rome able to beat the center -right of Giorgia Meloni and to elect the new ruling government class. This is clear, net of judicial upheavals also in the capital.

As for the wide field, the judicial investigations for the 5 Star Movement are like the scream of the forest for the dog Buck. A recall too strong to which to resist. It is clear that the Milanese investigation will produce unpleasant effects in the relationships between the Democratic Party and the M5S. Not surprisingly, already to ask for the resignation of the mayor Sala there is the 5 Star Movement next to the entire Milanese center -right.

