If this is the Ohio of Italy, then the Democratic Party has a problem





The Ohio d’Italia had called it, but the vote in the Marche has told anything else. Other than “Balance State”: Francesco Acquaroli (Fdi) overwhelmed Matteo Ricci (Pd) with a clear victory. The “plus eight points” and pennies of the outgoing governor on the challenger remember rather one of those realities where the result is never under discussion.

The center -left comes out of the brands with broken bones

But this is the “after”. The “first”, that is, the discussions of the eve, told of an center -left who had focused on the brands to mark the political sense of this regional round, as if the winner’s crown (very media, but now in politics it is the dimension that counts most) it was up to those who excelled in the small Adriatic region (1.4 million inhabitants, half of Rome).

So the center -left that a little because he felt strong in the run -up, a little because he wanted to shake, had gone for months to explain around that those who had won in the Marche had won everywhere. By now licking the double wounds for this calculation, with the risk that now a sort of drag effect is created in the other regions of the vote (Calabria next Sunday, Tuscany on 12 and 13, Veneto, Campania and Puglia on November 22).

The lesson of the Marche vote

Giorgia Meloni and the government come out of the Marche vote from the Marches. Fdi is the first party (although with the presence of many civic lists are calculations that leave the time they find, on the right as on the left) and during the week the risk of the other outstanding candidates (Veneto, Campania and Puglia) will be able to close.

Better than that for the premier it could not have gone, because the Marche is a region to the center -left tradition and therefore reveal after five years gives the pulse of the overall situation. Also because eight points are many, a gap that makes Ricci’s recriminations pale about the judicial investigation that hit him and the considerations that the center -left began to make on the alleged “favors” (they called them “alms” that the government would have made to the Marche: Zes, the special economic area and other contributions). When you lose eight points you have no space to attack yourself at anything. Especially if we talk about a candidate, Matteo Ricci, who boasted important media coverage, often a guest of national TV broadcasts).

The votes on the lists

With a detachment so it means that the voters recognized (wrongly or reason) the work of the governor, and nothing earned the pro-gaza turn of the last few days, when Ricci, evidently aware of being behind, played the despair card and started making demonstrations wrapped in the Palestinian flag. Arriving to accuse Acquaroli of “Don’t talk about Gaza but only the problems of the territory”. The Marches, people practical and little brought to ideological battles, took it as a compliment for the outgoing governor.

The defeat of the “Largo Campo”

Specularly, the center -left broke out with the bones, and especially the Democratic Party. Schlein had focused a lot on the Marche, as a sort of experiment of the future wide field. Error is tactical, because in the regions it is administered and does not become a “great” political, both strategic because having loaded the regional vote of a means that it does not have to return against it now. More than anything else, it is the data of the Democratic Party that does not be encouraging (even with the “tara” of the civics to which we mentioned previously) since we are talking about a historically left -wing region, where for decades (especially in the northern part) the Democratic Party has passed away.

Comparing Fdi’s data with that of the Democratic Party, it almost seems that the national towing was missing (the regional ones even when they are “local” always have a national value) that instead the premier party has highlighted. In the first face to the polls between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the Prime Minister prevailed clearly.