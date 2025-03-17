If you close an eye, the symbol disappears: what is the blind point and why we don’t always see 100%

Our eye does not see everything 100%: there is a point in the retina called blind spot Where the light does not affect the cells responsible for the capture of the images. In fact there is a experiment which allows us to experience the feeling of being “blind“. Just take a sheet and draw a “x“And a”dot“. After that, closing an eye, observing the opposite symbol (example the ball) and approaching the sheet you will notice the other symbol (so this case the” x “) disappear as if by magic. If you have not understood, do not worry: watching the video, everything will be much clearer.

But why does the symbol disappear? To understand it we have to know conceptually how the view and the ‘human eye. Then when we observe an object, the light reflected by the latter enters the eye and crosses several structures optics Before being perceived as an image by the brain. The light passes first through the corneawhich acts as a protective layer and represents the surface curved exterior of the eye. Subsequently, the light crosses the pupila circular opening that appears black precisely because it is a hole and, through which light enters the eye.

Once the pupil is crossed, the light reaches the crystallineone lens internal and flexible that has the ability to change its own form To adapt to the vision of objects at different distances, a process known as accommodation. The light is then focused on the retinaa highly sensitive membrane located in the back of the eye, which contains a large amount of photojournalist (cones and sticks), cells specialized in detection of light. The photocercers therefore convert the light into electrical signalswhich are transmitted through the nerve optical al brain. Here, the signals are developed and interpreted, allowing the perception of the image.

Now, the blind point, or scotomais the area that connects the nerve optical at the retina and in which There are no photoector cells to detect the light. For this reason, in that area we see nothing, precisely because lack cells capable of capturing light.

Despite this small “dark area”, usually we don’t notice. Our brain is in fact very good at “filling” that void, taking information from the other eye and images created by the eye movements, so that our vision is continuous and without interruption.