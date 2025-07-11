If you love the gangster series, on Timvision there is "This city is ours" With Sean Bean

If you love the gangster series, you are nostalgia for the soprano and you want to dive into a Liverpool between drug trafficking, family intrigues, betrayals and struggles in power then “This City Is Ours” is the series for you. The creator is Stephen Butchard (The Last Kingdom) while the protagonist of the story is Sean Bean, the British actor known for having participated in numerous TV series and among the most iconic films such as the throne of swords, the lord of the rings, Troy. But if you are already curious and you want to better understand what awaits you from this series here is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to see it in streaming in Italy.

This city is ours: the plot

Set in Liverpool ‘This City Is Ours’ is a story of organized crime, struggle for power and on what we are willing to do to get it, but it is also a story about the family and love. For years, with her friend Ronnie (Sean Bean), Michael (James Nelson-Joyce) has contrabered cocaine inside and outside the city, directly from Colombia.

But when one of the shipments disappears, he understands that their kingdom is in danger. Ronnie begins to mention the retirement and retirement while Michael, for the first time in love, begins to imagine a different life. When Ronnie’s son, Jamie (Jack Mcmullen), begins to take control decides that for Michael there is no longer a place at the negotiation table. Both have ambitious plans to modernize the gang and their struggle for power becomes brutal. But the biggest challenge for Michael will be to save Diana (Hannah Onslow), the woman she loves, and the son who has always dreamed of.

The City Is Ours: the cast

In the cast Sean Bean (Shardlake, Marriage, Time), James Nelson-Joyce (Bird, A Thousand Bloww), Hannah Onslow (Empire of Light, This is Going to Hurt), Jack Mcmullen (Hijack, Ford V Ferrari) and Julie Graham (Shetland, Time).

The City Is Ours: When he comes out and where to see him in Italy

The series has been available exclusively on Timvision since 10 July.

This city is ours: the trailer

