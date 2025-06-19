If you received the message «Add your email on WhatsApp” is not a scam: here’s what you need to do

“Add your email for greater safety». If in the section “Chat” of your account WhatsApp A message of this type associated with a video appeared, rest assured: it is not a scam (as long as you have received the message in question fromofficial account of WhatsApp, marked by blue check). It is in fact an official communication of the app, aimed at strengthening data security and simplifying the possible recovery of the account. In particular, this function allows you to associate an email address with the WhatsApp profileoffering an alternative channel to verify the identity if you cannot receive SMS or calls on the registered telephone number. You can do it at any time from the app settings. Add the e-mail is simple: a few steps are enough and a verification code that is delivered by e-mail.

Why add an e-mail address on WhatsApp: what is it for

The one sponsored by WhatsApp in these days is one Safety measure for users suggested by message from official channel of the appeasily recognizable by the presence of a blue badge next to the name “WhatsApp”, indicating the fact that the account is verified. The message reads:

Add your email for greater safety. We make your account safer. If you can no longer access, to be able to do it again in a simple and safe way, add and check your e-mail address.

The addition of the e-mail address, therefore, serves to Recover the account through your e-mail And this is why the action, while remaining optional, is absolutely recommended. By adding a verified email, you will in fact have a Alternative method to recover your account In case of loss of the phone or problems with the reception of verification sms. It happens, for example, of not having a field or not being able to receive calls when trying to reactivate the app on a new device. In these cases, WhatsApp will be able to send you the necessary steps directly by e-mail, making the account recovery faster and safe.

It is an addition that is flanked by Safety pin Introduced some time ago, and contributes to making WhatsApp more robust against unauthorized access and identity thefts.

How to add the email to WhatsApp

To be able to Add the e-mail to WhatsApp simply follow these simple steps:

Open theWhatsApp apps on your smartphone. Touched ⋮> Settings> Account> E-mail address (on Android) or Settings> Account> E-mail address (On iPhone). Press on Add e-mail. Type your e -mail address in the text field E-mail. Take tap on After you. Type the six -digit code received in the special text field. Press on Verify.