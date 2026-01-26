Ilaria in the jungle of real life

A new debut in the Acuto series by Accent Edizioni, the main one, the one dedicated to debuting authors. It’s called Ilaria in the jungle and it is the first work by Ilaria Camilletti – a very young philosophy student – in bookstores from January 21st.

Ilaria in the jungle

Ilaria in the jungleexplains the publisher, is a novel “that is like no other, where the deepest irony alternates with emotion, prayers in Roman dialect leave room for rhyming poems and where a genuinely naive spirit is combined with a concrete sensitivity towards issues of integration, poverty, eating disorders, in a caravan of emotions that only a twenty-year-old girl could have told with such freedom”.

When do you find the right path in life? This is the question Ilaria asks herself as soon as she finishes high school, with a future yet to be written and no clear horizon on what to do when she grows up. Hoping that the summer will bring advice, he starts working at Oasi, a ramshackle multicultural bar in Ostia. The Oasis has an atypical fauna, whose nuances Ilaria soon learns to know. Syed, Irina, Alicia and Amin work there, arriving in Italy from different corners of the world, each with an intense story behind them and with a limping and affectionate language to be deciphered. But there is also Davide, the boss’s son, with his naive pretensions and his tasks to do, and Viola, a silent little girl who puts up a market every day in front of the place.

It is a confusing context, in which Ilaria will have to learn to distinguish Aperol from Campari (and not to spill them), clean the mint in a few seconds and bring the right orders to the temperamental pizza chef but, above all, she will discover that in the human jungle that surrounds her it is possible to find specimens unsuspectedly more similar to her than she imagined.

