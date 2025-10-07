Ilaria Salis in the balance: today the vote (secret) on immunity

Today is announced as a decisive day for the fate of Ilaria Salis. The European Parliament is called to express itself on the confirmation of immunity for the MEP of the left Green Alliance. The request for revocation for Salis was formalized by the Hungarian government and if he were removed, he should go to trial in Hungary where he is accused of having attacked neonazian militants in February 2023 We understand the situation better and what can happen.

Tuesday 7 October, at 12 noon, the European Parliament, gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg, will vote on the request for revocation of my parliamentary immunity by the Orban regime. In recent months the legal affairs commission (Juri), consisting of 25 members in … – Ilaria Salis (@salisilaria) Octaber 5, 2025

The vote on the immunity of Ilaria Salis today

For practice, the outcome of the vote of the parliamentary commission is substantially replicated in the plenary, but in this specific case the mechanism is not automatic. First of all, as the rescue in Commission matured: only one vote made the difference. Then there are the “weights” of the various sides. In today’s vote, the majority required is the simple one, that is, 50%+1 and Salis cannot vote for conflict of interest. Conti in hand, the parties against the revocation of immunity (renew Europe, socialists and democratic, green and the Left) have 310 MEPs, the majority is set at 361. However, it is very likely that the final result will be dictated by absences. We vote by secret ballot.

In front of these numbers, it is all a chase of voices, there is hypotheses, of denials. The votes of the 188 popular, the largest group of the hemicycle will be crucial. A group spokesman stated that the PPE will give an indication of vote in favor of the revocation of the immunity of Salis. However, it is to be excluded that several Germans, Poles and elected in Eastern countries can take this opportunity to take a wrong to the Hungarian premier. Some observers are convinced that beyond public declarations, the center -right majority of our house would not see the idea of ​​rejecting salis in Magiare prisons. The vote on Salis will then arrive after the one on the anti-Orban Hungarian leader, Peter Magyar who could be saved by the socialists. And a subsequent compensation cannot be excluded.

The Salis case in short

Let’s take a step back. Ilaria Salis on February 11, 2023 is a simple Italian teacher and is arrested together with some German boys on charges of having attacked three neo -Nazi militants in Budapest. Follows a heated controversy over his detention conditions. After several “No”, the Budapest Review Court grants her home. In the last European elections Salis becomes a European member with the Verdi-Administration alliance (AVS). Immunity is triggered for its new status and the process is suspended. Almost simultaneously the head of Cabinet of the Hungarian executive, Gergely Gulyás, announces that the government of Orbán would have asked “the European Parliament for the revocation of immunity”. So it happens. The legal affairs commission of the EU Parliament confirmed the immunity. Now the word has passed to the classroom. The majority required is the simple one, 50%+1, Salis cannot vote for conflict of interest. Even if the immunity is definitively granted, the trial against Salis will continue at the end of the mandate. The MEP has repeatedly asked that the judgment is held in Italy.