Ilaria Salis maintains immunity, saved for a single vote from the EU Parliament: "Victory of anti -fascism"

Ilaria Salis maintains immunity from MEP and sees the appointment with Hungarian justice postponed. The classroom of the European Parliament “saved” the AVS exponent, confirming the judgment of the Juri Commission last week. Salis is saved for a single vote: the favorable were 306, the opposites 305. The abstentions were 17. There was a request to repeat the vote, because the Eurodepeutated card of the PPE Markus Ferber did not work, but was rejected by President Roberta Metsola. “The vote remains,” he said.

The request for revocation for Salis had been formalized by the government of Hungary, where it is accused of having attacked Neonazian militants in February 2023. The Juri Commission of the European Parliament, last week had confirmed immunity but was not a binding vote for the classroom.

The outcome of the vote was not obvious for Ilaria Salis. Certainly the secret ballot helped the Italian teacher. Conti in hand, the parties clearly against the revocation of immunity (renew Europe, socialists and democratic, green and the Left) had only 310 MEPs, about 50 less than the useful ones. From the PPE front, despite the opposite indication, votes have arrived in favor of Salis.+

Salis celebrates: “We are all anti -fascists”

As soon as salvation was collected, Salis posted a photo of X with the caption: “We are all anti -fascists”.

We are all anti -fascist! pic.twitter.com/t6babokjqh – Ilaria Salis (@salisilaria) Octaber 7, 2025

“This vote is a victory for democracy, the state of law and anti -fascism. This decision shows that resistance works. It shows that, when elected representatives, activists and citizens defend together democratic values, the authoritarian forces can be addressed and defeated,” says Salis in a widespread note after the vote. “The struggle is far from over. The threats remain and continue to fight is essential. All the anti -fascist activists targeted for having challenged authoritarianism and fascist forces must be defended. Maja must be immediately brought home and tried in Germany. I also repeat my request to be tried in Italy. Europe must continue to defend its values, not only in words, but with the facts. anti -fascists “.

Zingaretti: “Well the defense of the rule of law”

“Well the defense of the state of law on Ilaria Salis. The vote confirms that in this parliament there is a lot to do and work, and there is room to win and defend Europe and its values. We have done it and we will always do it”, the comment of Nicola Zingaretti, Pd Capodelegation to the European Parliament.

Calenda: “Take Salis in Italy”

“Ilaria Salis must be tried in Italy. We asked Minister Nordio to take action. The defendants concerning acts of violence cannot be dropped for political reasons,” writes Carlo Calenda on social networks.

The anger of the League: “shame”

The first to comment on the outcome of the vote was Roberto Vannacci. “Just a word,” writes the League MEP on social media, also posting an image of Ilaria Salis with the word “shame”.

“Accused of potentially lethal aggravated lesions and other criminal conduct in competition with others, within a criminal organization. But with the trick of the secret vote, requested by the left groups, even someone who is said to be of ‘center -right’ voted to save Mrs. Salis from the trial. Shame”, writes on X the vice -premier and leader of the League Matteo Salvini.

ECR: “Vote that legitimizes political violence”

“Ilaria Salis is here to escape a trial for political violence. Today’s vote shows that for the Italian and European left, political violence should not be pursued. It is a vote that legitimizes political violence. Today the European and Italian left throws the mask. It is a shame”, attacks the group leader of ECR, Nicola Procaccini, speaking warm immediately after the vote on the immunity to Salis.

The stages of the Salis case

Let’s take a step back. Ilaria Salis on February 11, 2023 is a simple Italian teacher and is arrested together with some German boys on charges of having attacked three neo -Nazi militants in Budapest. Follows a heated controversy over his detention conditions. After several “No”, the Budapest Review Court grants her home. In the last European elections Salis becomes a European member with the Verdi-Administration alliance (AVS). Immunity is triggered for its new status and the process is suspended. Almost simultaneously the head of Cabinet of the Hungarian executive, Gergely Gulyás, announces that the government of Orbán would have asked “the European Parliament for the revocation of immunity”. So it happens. The legal affairs commission of the EU Parliament confirmed the immunity. Now the word has passed to the classroom.

