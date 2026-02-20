Imperfect Women: trailer, plot and release date of the thriller series starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington

For those who still feel orphaned by The Handmaid’s Tale, Imperfect Women is coming to Apple TV, a new psychological thriller series starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, together with Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere, The Six Triple Eight).

The series was created for television by Annie Weisman based on the novel of the same name by Araminta Hall, published in Italian by Piemme. Below is the plot, cast, release date and trailer of Imperfect Women – My best friends.

What Imperfect Women – My best friends is about

Imperfect Women examines a crime that destroys the lives of three women linked by a decades-long friendship. This unconventional thriller explores guilt and punishment, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation progresses, the truth comes to light about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

The cast of Imperfect Women

The ensemble cast alongside Emmy winners Moss and Washington includes Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, Wilson Bethel and Sherri Saum.

Imperfect Women is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, marks a new collaboration with Apple TV following the critically acclaimed series Physical.

The limited series is produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, through their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington serves as executive producer for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone. Author Hall serves as executive producer alongside screenwriter Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Love & Death”) is the director and executive producer of the first, fourth and fifth episodes.

When Imperfect Women comes out My best friends on Apple TV

The series will be released on Apple TV on Wednesday 18 March with the first two episodes of the eight total followed by new episodes every week, until April 29.

The Italian trailer of Imperfect Women