In Ancient Egypt they used psychotropic substances in rituals: discovered in a 2000 year old vase

Credits: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598–024–78721–8#Sec1



Recent analyses, carried out by a research group from the University of Trieste led by Henry Greekon a vase ofancient Egypt from the Ptolemaic era (4th-1st century BC) kept in Tampa, Florida, have revealed the presence of some unexpected substancespsychotropic (for example, of harmaline alkaloids and traces of some specific plants) and medicinal, shedding new light on the ritual and medicinal use of these objects. The vase is decorated with the effigy of god Besassociated with protection, fertility and healing and the center of magical and medical practices of a religious nature.

The study on the vase of the god Bes and the psychotropic substances used in ancient Egypt

To shed light on the real use of the Bes vases, an example of Ptolemaic era (the period when Egypt was ruled by a dynasty of Macedonian originfrom the 4th to the 1st century. BC) kept in Tampain Florida, was analyzed by a research group fromUniversity of Triesteled by prof. Enrico Greco. The techniques used by the scholars were the FTIR (Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy), and the synchrotron radiationwhich allow you to detect accurately the presence of different substances within the chosen samples.

The substances detected by the Trieste researchers inside the vase depicting the god Bes were unexpected. Chemical analysis identified the presence of harmaline alkaloidswith properties psychotropicand of complex molecules such as gallotannins, proteins and sugars, suggesting a multifunctional use of the vase, perhaps linked to fermented foods or drinks. The analysis of Ancient DNA performed subsequently on plant samples inside the vase he found plants belonging to the families Nitrariaceae, Nymphaeaceae And Cleomaceaeconfirming the use of vegetable infusions for medicinal or psychotropic purposes.

Bes vase from the 5th century BC Credit: Gary Todd



It would be about Peganum harmalathe Syrian routeOf Nymphaea caeruleaThe blue lotus flowerand an unspecified species belonging to the genus Cleome. All these plant species have been known since ancient times to possess mild psychotropic and medicinal properties of various types. A further chemical analysis of the traces of the remains of the contents of the vase also revealed the presence of proteins of different origins. Some are traces of a product linked tobeekeepingsuch as honey or royal jelly, and others are of origin human. The latter seem to suggest the presence of body fluidssuch as breast milk, blood, or oral or vaginal mucus.

The co-presence of all these substances inside the vase depicting the god Bes makes us think about how this may have been used in a particular ritual. The cult of Bes was very widespread and covered very important areas in the religious life of the populations of Ancient Near East. Despite his demonic appearance, Bes was a god benevolentwhich protected motherhood and children and was linked to the sphere of dreams.

The characteristics of the god Bes

In Egyptian religion the god Bes was associated with protection, joy, fertility And treatmentand its rites included the use of so-called “vases of Bes“. These containers ceramicsdecorated with his effigy, were widespread since the time of New Kingdom (16th-11th century BC), but their specific use remains uncertain. Several studies hypothesize that they contained liquids used for ritualsconnected to the role of Bes as healerand as a symbol of fertility. Analysis of some specimens, for example, revealed residues of products based on cow’s milk.