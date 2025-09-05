In Kenya, the new Nairobi expansion project Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

The Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya It aims to become an important economic and commercial engine of the entire geographical area thanks to a project to expand the airport. The goal is to move from 2.5 million of passengers a year a 25 million by 2030 with the construction of a new terminal – Greenfield Terminal – and a second track. But what exactly are the characteristics of this maxi-project?

How will Nairobi airport Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya be

The Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport had been initially conceived, designed and created to manage the maximum 2.5 million of passengers. In recent years, Kenya has been the subject of large flows of people and goods and, with this, traffic trail travelers have often been created and a difficult management of increasing passengers flows. The expansion project aims in fact to the annual management of 25 million passengers. A milestone that the Kenyota government has promised to reach by 2030.

The airport expansion plan has provided for the creation of a new terminal, the Greenfield Terminal. This extends over an area of ​​about 178,000 square meters And it was designed to host a significant part of international traffic. However, it was suspended indefinitely in the 2016 For economic and political reasons, and the government of Kenya has assessed a cheaper alternative that includes the renovation of the existing terminals and the construction of a prefabricated terminal.

External view – Source: by Arthurbuliva at English Wikipedia, CC by 3.0

The construction of a second track parallel to the existing one, to increase the ability of décolles and landings e reduce delays. The new track will be long 4.8 km And it will allow the airport to manage about 45 planes per hour. The existing terminals, in particular Terminal 1, were the subject of a large renovation: this phase included the addition of new gates, a higher check-in area and improved services for passengers.

Advantages and challenges of the Maxi Nairobi Project Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

The airport expansion project brings with it a series of challenges and advantages. First of all the relative advantage to the economic impact. In fact, this work represents an important economic engine for the entire region, especially against the tourism and agriculture industry, predominant in this part of the world. The Jkia is in fact an important hub for freight transport, in particular for the export of cut flowers and fresh agricultural products to Europe and the Middle East. The expansion of the cargo areas will further strengthen this position.

Like any infrastructure expansion project, this mega project was also not free from criticism. First of all that relating to costs and the suspension of the construction site of the Greenfield Terminal. As anticipated, the Kenyota government decided in 2016 to suspend the realization of this strategic terminal, justifying the choice with the excessive debt that the government itself had found itself having to support.

Instead of building a new terminal, the government has preferred to focus on the redevelopment of existing terminals and the use of prefabricated structures. This choice was the subject of Great and profound criticisms towards the government, accused of having substantially abandoned ambition to want to make this airport as one of the most important of the entire African continent.