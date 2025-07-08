In Peru, the archaeological site of Peñico opens to the public, among the oldest cities in South America

Public buildings of Peñico. Credit: Gob.pe



The Peruvian Ministry of Culture announced a few days ago theofficial opening of Archaeological site of Peñicoin the province of Huauraregion of Peru Centrale on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. The city of Peñico was built Around 1800 BC probably from the same population that he had previously founded Hell which, probably, is The oldest city of the American continent, famous for his pyramidsunique in South America.

In a press conference held by Ruth Shadisdirector of the neighbor CARAL ARCHAOLOGICAL PARKthe results of eight years of excavations and research on the site were presented, which in fact is one of the oldest urban agglomerations in South America. The archaeological area will be part of the Carl park.

According to Shadis, the construction of Peñico would coincide with the decline of the other centers of Caral civilization, which began Around 2000 BC perhaps because of the drought And in fact, as well as caution, the city structures were built in stone and in cooked bricks.

Remains of the cell pyramids, dating back to the second half of the third millennium a. C., contemporary to the Egyptian ones. Credit: Percy Meza



To date, archaeologists have identified 18 structures In the urban complex of Peñico: to arouse the greatest interest are some public buildingsincluding one called by scholars “B2“. This monumental structure was probably the pin of the city life of Peñico. On its walls there are some representations of the “puttu“, An ancient musical instrument typical of the Andean populations of the Peru coast: it is a kind of trumpet obtained from the processing of the shell of different types of molluscs, including Titanostrombus Galeatus. The putuu was very important for ancient Peruvian populations, as its sound was used to report meetings and public events.

Incom depiction of the Inca (more than 3000 years subsequent to CAP Civilization) of a putuTu.



Over the eight years of archaeological campaign, scholars found near monumental buildings near numerous objects: emerged some statuettes made in clay, depicting both human and animal subjects, mill, macine And percussors. In association with these materials, archaeologists have also found animal bones and numerous fragments of mollusc in shellswhich report how the populations of Caral and then of Peñico had a close link with the economy of the Peruvian coastdespite being inside, in high.

The city prospered for a few centuries after the abandonment of Caral, presumably due to impacting climate changeespecially long periods of drought. The latest traces of human activity in Peñico dates back Around 1500 BC