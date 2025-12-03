India wants to force the pre-installation of a government app on all smartphones: because it is controversial

The Indian Ministry of Telecommunications It’s making a lot of headlines right now due to a directive that has alarmed security experts and digital rights activists around the world. At the center of the matter is the order sent to the main mobile device manufacturers, including giants such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo And Livewhich imposed therequirement to pre-install government app “Sanchar Saathi” on all new smartphones released on the Indian market. The original directive, shared privately with companies and not immediately made public, was not limited to new models: it required that the State app also be distributed to devices already in circulation via software updates and, even more critically, that it be made impossible for user to uninstall. The objective declared by the authorities, at least on paper, would also be noble, namely to combat electronic fraud and theft of devices in a market that counts for more than 1.2 billion users.

The coercive nature of the New Delhi government’s initiative, however, has inevitably raised strong concerns about state surveillance and the violation of digital consent, leading to comparisons with authoritarian regimes such as Russia and North Korea. The situation became confusing when, following the protests, the Minister of Telecommunications verbally contradicted the written document, calling the use of the app “voluntary”. In this article we analyze what is happening, how the application technically works and why this clash between national security and individual privacy could create a relevant historical precedent.

The directive that is causing so much discussion: the issue of privacy

Let’s get into the merits of the issue by analyzing the chronology and technical specifications of this affair, which pits the need for security and the right to privacy. The application at the center of the storm, Sanchar Saathiwas officially launched last January and was designed with public utility features: allows citizens to block and track their phones in case of loss or theft and of identify any fraudulent mobile connections activated on their behalf. According to data provided by the government, the software has already achieved tangible results, with over 5 million downloads and the recovery of around 700,000 devices, of which 50,000 in October alone. The authorities maintain that widespread distribution of the app is necessary to stem what they define as a serious danger to network security, caused mainly by the duplication or falsification of IMEI codes (International Mobile Equipment Identity). For those who don’t know, IMEI is a unique 15-digit numerical code that identifies each individual mobile phone; cloning it allows criminals to use stolen devices making them difficult to track.

Despite the security premises, the method of imposition has generated strong alarm. There written directiveleaked via news agencies such as Reuters, ordered producers to comply within 90 daysensuring that the app’s features could not be disabled or limited on the user side. This approach has sparked backlash from digital policy experts such as Nikhil Pahwaan expert in digital policies, who underlined how forcibly pre-installing government software is an extremely relevant fact. Pahwa in fact declared:

This is just the beginning. The government is testing the waters. Once a government app is forcibly pre-installed on our devices, what’s to stop them from promoting future apps that could be used for mass surveillance?

The main criticism concerns the removal of user consent, transforming the smartphone from a personal space to a tool controlled from above. The political opposition also called the move “dystopian” and unconstitutional, comparing it to recent Russian laws requiring the installation of the messaging app MAXknown for openly sharing user data with authorities upon request.

Faced with this wave of criticism, which saw the involvement of parliamentarians and activists, the government showed signs of giving in or, at least, of communication confusion. The Minister of Telecommunications Jyotiraditya M. Scindiafor example, tried to tone down the tone by calling the app a «voluntary and democratic system» and adding that users will be able to freely decide to «easily delete it from your phone at any time». It’s a shame that the declarations made verbally by the minister do not perfectly match the written directive, which explicitly ordered the producers to make the app unmovable (you can consult the directive in the following post X by the Indian journalist Arvind Gunasekar).

What will Apple, Samsung and other manufacturers decide to do?

And speaking of smartphone manufacturers, if the Indian government were to continue with its idea of ​​making the use of the app mandatory it will still have to clash with the policies of big tech. Let’s take it as an example Apple. The Cupertino company, which holds one in India small but growing market share (about 4.5%), has strict internal rules that prohibit pre-installation of third-party or government applications before sale. Apple considers the “cleanliness” of its operating system a guarantee of security and privacy for its customers and has historically rejected similar requests around the world, fearing that accepting exceptions could create security flaws or dangerous legal precedents. According to analysts at CounterpointResearchApple is unlikely to give in easily; it is more plausible to look for a middle ground, such as inserting notifications that suggest, without forcing, the download of the app during the phone’s configuration.