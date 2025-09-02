Inside the cockpit of an airplane: we show you what happens in a pilot cabin during a scheduled flight

Keep your belts tied, put yourself comfortable and enjoy the journey, because in this video we have gone down where Nobody can enter: In the cockpit of a plane, to follow the flight operations of the commander and of the first officer.

We had the opportunity to get on board a Embraer 195 by Air Dolomiti, whom we thank for this possibility, for making the route from Milan Malpensa in Munich.

One of the first operations to be performed is to insert the predetermined route on the on -board computer. A series of “Waypoints”To follow in flight. Also check of the weight and of the fuel and finally a whole series of data are inserted, such as the temperaturethe wind pressure and the weight of the plane. In this way, it is possible to set the correct values ​​for the take -off.

After all the pre -flight operations we aligned ourselves on the track, motors at most and…. take -off!

In the video, you will see this exciting flight phase, with all the operations and the correct setting to give to wings and engines.

During the flight, we will clarify some questions that maybe some of you have asked. In particular:

in case of delay is it possible to recover time in flight?

is it possible to recover time in flight? in case of turbulence what do the pilots do?

what do the pilots do? What all are for buttons In the piloting cabin?

On video, you will also understand the system that helps pilots to carry out thelanding: there are in fact two antennas on the groundwhich emit radio signals to drive the plane to the center of the track and to indicate the correct slope.

And finally … touch down!