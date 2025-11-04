Inside the (monstrous) mind of Guillermo del Toro: we take you to the event of "Frankenstein"

The exhibition dedicated to opens in London Frankenstein as seen by Guillermo del Toro, coming to Netflix on November 7, 2025. The exhibition will be hosted at the Old Selfridges Hotel from October 17 to November 9. Not just costumes: the film is revealed piece by piece, offering an authentic journey into the director’s mind. Here horror is transformed into beauty, monstrosity becomes an act of love towards what is imperfect. Between enchantment and restlessness, the breath of the creature is intertwined with the art of its author. It all began in the 19th century, from the British writer Mary Shelley and her rejected creature, capable of feeling more than the men who fear her. An invitation to look the monster in the face, recognizing something profoundly human in his gaze.

“Frankenstein” by Guillermo del Toro: the official trailer arrives

What to expect from Frankenstein on Netflix

Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro will debut on Netflix on November 7, 2025. The cast of the film consists of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. The story of Frankenstein, told for the first time by the English writer Mary Shelley in the gothic novel of the same name written between 1816 and 1817 at the age of 19, is set in the 18th century and tells the story of Doctor Victor Frankenstein, a scientist from Geneva who, after his medical studies, decides to carry out a very ambitious project: to recreate life after death. After going to cemeteries and studying corpses and their decomposition, Victor sets to work to create something alive from inanimate matter and creates a creature made up of pieces of corpses. This “monster” has immense strength and a deformed appearance and despite being derived from dead matter it is alive. The creature will run away immediately after being created, taking with it Dr. Frankenstein’s coat and diary who, after seeing it, lets it go away, abandoning it to its fate due to its frightening appearance. But the creature will return in secret, turning Dr. Frankenstein’s life upside down.