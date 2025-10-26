Inside the MotoGP helmet: an engineering sandwich that protects the head at 300 km/h

MotoGP helmets must guarantee maximum protection and stability. Credit: Box Repsol, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons



When a driver takes to the track, every gesture is calculated down to the millimetre. But there is one element that must always work, with no margin for error: the helmet. Beneath the graphics and sponsorships, a true engineering masterpiece is hidden. Today a helmet used in MotoGP, FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) approved, is capable of resisting devastating impacts, weighing less than one and a half kilos and cutting through the air at over 350 km/hbut it wasn’t always like this. From the first leather headgear to modern carbon fiber shells, its evolution chronicles decades of innovations born to save lives.

Each layer has a specific role: the outer shell distributes the impact, the intermediate layers they absorb energy, theinternal padding it deforms to reduce the residual force on the head. A perfect balance between science, safety and speed, which makes the helmet one of the most fascinating and technological symbols of motorsport.

The history of Moto GP helmets: from leather to carbon fibre

In the 1930s and 1940s, drivers raced simple padded leather helmetswithout a visor: more similar to aviator caps than real safety devices. At the time, protection was a matter of “luck” rather than technology.

The first real step forward comes in 1953when Charles F. LombardUS Air Force researcher, patents a helmet with rigid outer shell and absorbent inner layer. The idea was born from studies on crash tests by military pilots and became the basis of modern helmets: a “sandwich” structure capable of dissipate energy of the impact instead of transmitting it to the head. Just a year later, in 1954the Italian AGV introduces the first fiberglass helmeta light and moldable material that revolutionizes the very concept of protection. It is the first helmet truly designed for absorb the impact and not just to cover your head. From then on, the race was not only on the track, but also in the materials laboratories.

In the 60sanother milestone comes from the United States: the Bell Star, first full-face helmet mass produced. It becomes a symbol of safety for motorcyclists and pilots: it also protects the chin and drastically reduces facial trauma. It is a model that sets the example and paves the way for helmets still used today in MotoGP. In the 70scompanies like AGV And Shoei they begin to develop tailor-made helmets for the champions of the moment. The AGV X3000 by Giacomo Agostini marks a turning point: its more compact shape and lower front profile improve aerodynamics and visibility when the rider is crouched on the tank.

In the 80senters the scene Kevlarthe same fiber used in bulletproof vests. Rigid, light and resistant to traction, it is combined with fiberglass to obtain a safer and lighter structure. Starting from 90s the era of hybrid composites: Fiberglass, Kevlar and carbon are layered together to balance stiffness, absorption and weight.

Today, MotoGP helmets represent the pinnacle of this evolution. The caps are made with fiber of 3K or 12K woven carbonwhere the acronym indicates the number of filaments contained in each fiber bundle (3000 or 12000). These fibers are then reinforced with aramids – materials such as Kevlar, extremely resistant to impacts and heat – and bonded together by epoxy resins, which work like a structural glue, evenly distributing impact forces and keeping the shape of the helmet rigid even under stress. The result is a “light armour”: capable of absorbing and deflecting the energy of the impact, without weighing more than a kilo and a half on the pilot’s head.

Giacomo Agostini in 1969, with one of the classic open helmets used before the arrival of the full-face models. Credit: Anefo, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons



Inside the helmet: an engineering sandwich The engineering of Moto GP riders’ helmets today

A MotoGP helmet is a structure multilayerbuilt like a sandwich where each ingredient has a function:

Outer shell : it’s the armor. Made of carbon fiber or multi-layer composite materials, it must resist impacts and penetrations.

: it’s the armor. Made of carbon fiber or multi-layer composite materials, it must resist impacts and penetrations. Inner shell (EPS) : variable density foam that absorbs and distributes impact energy. The better the distribution, the more reduced the deceleration suffered by the skull.

: variable density foam that absorbs and distributes impact energy. The better the distribution, the more reduced the deceleration suffered by the skull. Padding and coverings : thermo-regulating, antibacterial and hydrophobic fabrics.

: thermo-regulating, antibacterial and hydrophobic fabrics. Visor : in optical polycarbonate, anti-scratch and with anti-fog treatments. Each visor must withstand 6mm steel bullets fired at 250km/h without cracking.

: in optical polycarbonate, anti-scratch and with anti-fog treatments. Each visor must withstand 6mm steel bullets fired at 250km/h without cracking. Tear-off films: thin transparent films applied over the visor. During the race, the rider can tear them off one by one to remove dirt and bugs — as if “recharging” a new visor while racing. Each helmet can mount up to 6 overlapping ones.

Schematic representation of how a Moto GP helmet is made. Generated with AI.



The helmet must not only protect: it must also be stable and aerodynamic. This is why modern forms were developed with rear spoilers and air ductsin order to stabilize the head at high speed, improve ventilation and reduce fogging. At 300 km/h, just a little turbulence is enough to make your head vibrate and impair your vision. This is why MotoGP helmets are tested in wind tunneloften together with the motorcycle fairing and the rider’s posture.

Valentino Rossi contributed to the development of a wider visor for AGV. Credit: Morten Jensen, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Curiosities about Moto GP riders’ helmets: crash tests

Every MotoGP helmet must pass much more stringent tests than road ones. There FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) drops it on steel anvils to measure shock absorption, test the resistance to penetration and subject the strap to strong tractions. In the most modern tests, the helmet is hit obliquely to evaluate any trauma due to compression of the brain in the skull – one of the main causes of internal injuries – and tested in a wind tunnel to verify its stability. If even one value exceeds the threshold, the helmet is rejected.

There are several curiosities about Moto GP helmets, here are some: