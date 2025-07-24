Instagram and Facebook for a fee or with advertising: how to continue using them for free

If you logged in to Instagram or Facebook In the past few hours it is likely that you have come across a screen that asked you to choose whether to use social networks for free with advertising or pay a monthly subscription not to view it. This message, which appeared in the apps in the form of a screen entitled “Choose how to continue using Instagram/Facebook”is neither a scam nor a sudden novelty, but the result of precise regulatory pressures of the European Union on Meta, the company that develops Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. You don’t have to worry: Signing the subscription is optional and therefore It is not mandatory to pay To continue using the Meta Social Networks. To make it short, if you want to use Facebook and Instagram without advertisements, you will have to pay the proposed subscription. If, on the other hand, you choose not to pay, you will continue to see sponsored content and Meta can process your personal data for advertising purposes, in accordance with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

We also specify that, selecting the option without advertising, you could still see promotional content from companies or creators. In summary, it is not just a matter of advertising or not: your choice impacts on the way your data is used and on the available features, especially for those who create content or manage campaigns.

Because Meta proposes the subscription and what to do

The Ad-Free Service of Meta was officially launched in Europe a late 2023just to align with the GDPR and al Dma (Digital Markets Act), two regulations that impose greater transparency and control over the use of user data by digital platforms. The subscription allows you to remove the classic advertisements – i.e. those based on behavioral profit – but does not completely eliminate the presence of promotional content. For example, posts sponsored by companies or creators will remain visible, but without the use of your personal data to aim this type of content.

Who decides to stay with the free version Implicitly accept that Meta uses the information collectedsuch as interests, online activities and interactions, to show Personalized advertising. This practice is regulated by the GDPR, but still requires the explicit consent. That’s why you see a message appear that invites you to choose: without this choice, Meta could not continue to treat your data as he has done so far.

The screen shows the page that allows you to choose the experience on your Instagram account.



How much the subscription proposed by Meta costs

The Cost to access Meta social media without advertisements is of 7.99 euros per month for a single account e 5 euros For each further connected account, such as a second Instagram profile or a professional Facebook page. This if the subscription is activated by the Facebook or Instagram app. By acting from the web version of the Meta Social, however, the subscription starts from 5.99 euros to add to 4 euros for each further connected account.

Meta also announced its intention to apply discounts, with the aim of satisfying the European authorities who are examining the compliance of the “Pay or Consent” model (ie “pay or agree”) with the regulations in force. This approach is in fact under observation by organisms such as Beuc, the European Consumer Union Office, for possible violations of three regulations: the aforementioned GDPR And Dmaas well as theUCPD (Unfair Commercial Practices Directive), or the European directive on unfair commercial practices.

How to change your advertising preferences

If when the screen relating to your advertising preferences appeared you you opted for a certain solution without being fully aware of what you were doing, don’t worry: the choice made is absolutely reversible. In this regard, we explain to you How to change advertising preferences In these few steps.

Visit the Meta Account Management Center (at this link) and log in. Click on the item Preferences relating to advertisements. Select the option currently set (e.g. Without additional costs with advertisements) located at the top right. Choose the favorite option (e.g. Subscribers for use without advertisements). Follow the directions that appear on the screen to finalize the procedure, based on the chosen option.

Of course, whatever changes will go to make, it will always be reversible going back to the Account Management Center and making all the changes of the case.