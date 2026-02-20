INTERVIEW | Jennifer Garner: "The balance between motherhood and work is difficult. You always lose yourself a little"

She is one of the most loved actresses of the 2000s. We saw her play agent Sydney Brostow, a CIA double agent, in the thriller series “Alias”, a title that brought her international success. She played the role of the Marvel character “Elektra” in the 2005 film of the same name and in “Daredevil” in 2003. Her iconic dance to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in the 2004 romantic comedy “30 Years in a Second” was iconic and now we see her return to the small screen in the second season of the thriller series “The Last Thing He Said to Me”, on AppleTV from February 20th. This title marked his return to seriality since the days of “Alias”.

Jennifer Garner has an overwhelming smile, enormous acting talent, great maturity in knowing how to juggle perfectly between the role of mother and that of actress. But, more than anything, he has a humanity that few Hollywood actors have.

We interviewed her online from Los Angeles and this is what she told us.