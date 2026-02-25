Intesa Sanpaolo down

Intesa Sanpaolo down, problems with the bank app: what’s happening

It is underway today afternoon February 25, 2026 a down to the online services of Intesa Sanpaolo. According to the portal Downdetectoras of 1pm numerous customers have reported problems with the app of the banking institution (41%), with i banking services for smartphones (39%) and with the online bank (20%), with a peak of over 2200 reports around 3pm. At the moment the number of reports of the app not working is rapidly decreasing (280 at 3.21pm): according to experts IT PointIntesa Sanpaolo has identified and resolved the problem, so it is expected that the ability to access the app and the ability to carry out operations will soon be completely restored.

Reporting progress. Source: Downdetector

Many reports refer to the inability to access the app or carry out operations both via browser and via app. Many users have encountered an error message that says «We apologize but due to a technical problem the operation was not successful» or «We apologize but due to a technical problem you cannot continue. Please try again later.” The reports come from all over Italy, mainly from the major cities (Turin, Milan, Bologna, Rome, Naples, Bari).

Report map. Source: Downdetector

