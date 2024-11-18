Intesa Sanpaolo down, third disservice on the app and website today 18 November: why isn’t it working?

This morning, November 18, 2024the home banking services of Intesa Sanpaolo they suffered a new outage, the third in less than a monthcausing considerable inconvenience to thousands of its account holders. User reports have exploded on platforms like Downdetector around 10:00. According to Google Trends (a service that highlights the most searched topics on Google at a given moment), furthermore, searches for the new Intesa Sanpaolo down have surged, with some keywords – including Intesa Sanpaolo problems, Intesa Sanpaolo doesn’t work And Intesa app doesn’t work – which at the time we are writing this article are soaring, confirming the fact that many users are afflicted by the new problem whose cause is not yet known and on which the banking group has not yet expressed its opinion. To complete the most urgent transactions, it is advisable to contact the bank’s customer care and be supported by one of its consultants.

Intesa Sanpaolo problems are evident both from the reports on Downdetector and from the searches made on Google in the last few hours. Credit: Downdetector/Google Trends.



Intesa Sanpaolo down, website and app not working: possible causes

According to some of the reports regarding the new downturn for Intesa Sanpaolothe problems are not limited to login but also concern the push notifications necessary to authorize payments and which also appear to be inaccessible. A big headache for those who need to make urgent transactions. The message that appears to users is as clear as it is frustrating: «We apologize but, due to a technical problem, you cannot continue».

What is happening today is part of a broader picture that seems to reflect systemic difficulties in Intesa Sanpaolo’s digital infrastructure. Today’s problems follow two similar episodes which occurred respectively on October 31st el’Last November 11thduring which many users were locked out of accessing their accounts for hours. Even in that case, the banking institution had not provided detailed explanations on the causes, hypothesized in bugs or technical malfunctions not yet resolved. In some cases, some users were able to temporarily access their home banking, only to encounter sudden blocks which, in fact, prevented them from using home banking services.

Intesa Sanpaolo bank problems: how to solve them

While waiting for service to be restored, the possibilities to resolve Intesa Sanpaolo’s problems independently remain limited. What we suggest you do is try contacting the toll-free number 800 303 303especially if you need to carry out urgent operations. Bear in mind, however, that due to these disruptions Intesa Sanpaolo’s customer service could quickly “be under attack”, which would result in long waits before receiving a response.