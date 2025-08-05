Intesa Sanpaolo in Down, problems with the app and credit cards: what happens

Customers of Intesa Sanpaolo they are finding several Technical problems To access theBank app and use credit cards, probably due to a Down of the IT systems of the banking institution. According to the data reported by Downdetector (A platform that allows users to report malfunctions in digital services), the peak of reports arrived today 5 August around 11:00.

58% of users have in fact reported problems in using their own credit card to make payments or withdraw moneywhile 30% found malfunctions in accessing home banking services.

On a geographical level, the greatest disservices have been reported in big citieswhere the concentration of users is clearly higher. For the moment, Intesa Sanpaolo has not yet issued official communications in this regard and it is not yet clear whether the malfunction is only partial or national: the causes of technical problems remain unknown.

What is going on

At the moment the reports came to 1,700: 57% of these concern the impossibility of using the Credit cards and ATMs of Intesa Sanpaolo to make payments and withdraw cash. 30%, however, have to do with the use of Home Banking serviceswhile the remaining 13% of users reported problems with access to the mobile app. Specifically, difficulties have been reported in the insertion of the Pine During the authentication phase, with the initial screen that presented toy as “institution not available” or “inoperative issuer”.

The reports of interruptions related to Intesa Sanpaolo in the last 24 hours. Credit: downdetector



The portal Downdetector Also reports a map of the distribution of reports at national level: the malfunctions were detected in particular in large urban centers Like Milan, Turin, Perugia, Rome, Bari and Naples, but also in Palermo and Cagliari.

The geographical distribution of interruption reports related to Intesa Sanpaolo in the last 24 hours. Credit: downdetector



The previous Down of Intesa Sanpaolo

It is not the first disservice for Intesa Sanpaolo, who had already found several in the months of June and July computer malfunctions who had taken several hours to be resolved, while last December a technical failure had prevented the crediting on the current accounts of salaries and pensions.

In recent days, however, the users had been notified by Intesa Sanpaolo dell ‘temporary interruption of the home banking service: in the night between the 2 and 3 Augustin fact, all the app operations had been blocked, as well as the web access portal and the samples to the automatic doors. The intervention, however, had been communicated by the banking institution with a message sent via apps that informed “scheduled extraordinary maintenance”. Between 02:00 and 06:00 on August 3, the app still allowed payments with debit card up to a maximum of 250 euros.