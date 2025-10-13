Is Annalisa the new Raffaella Carrà?

Culture

Is Annalisa the new Raffaella Carrà?

Is Annalisa the new Raffaella Carrà?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
History and origin of the Vikings: how did they become such skilled navigators?
"My Secret Santa" starring Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge is the most anticipated Christmas movie on Netflix: when it comes out
Heating, when radiators should be turned on in Italy: the 2025 calendar with climate zones