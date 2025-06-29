Is there a flag on the planet Earth? The proposals

International Flag of Planet Earth (2015). Credit: Oskar Pernefeldt, via Wikimedia Commons



States, regions and city of the world all have their own flag, A banner that symbolizes history or qualities. But is there one that is representative of our planet, the earth, and therefore is destined to symbolize humanity or an ideal world government (and that can possibly be used in the conquest of other planets)? There is no official flag of the Earth, but different proposals have been proposed: from Earth Flag of 1969 to the “astronomical” flag by James Cadle until the most recent in 2015, the International Flag of Planet Earthsymbol of life and planetary unit on a blue background.

Flags of the planet Earth

Earth FlagJohn McConnel (1969)

Earth Flag (1969). Credit: Kjerish, CC By -SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



In the 1969 the pacifist activist John McConnell He created a first flag prototype of the earth, called “Earth Flag“, who showed the image of our planet on a dark blue background. A second version dates back to 1973 and use the famous photography “The Blue Marble“, taken on December 7, 1972 by the crew of theApollo 17 during the journey to the moon.

Second version of the Earth Flag (1973). Credit: Dcoetzee, via Wikimedia Commons



The design debuted for the event Moon Watch At Central Park of 20 July 1969, during which people observed the first wing. The following year McConnell himself will organize the first Earth Day (on the day of the earth) in San Francisco, during which these first flags were used which have since been associated with this anniversary.

Flag of Planet Earth, James W. Cadle (1970)

Flag of Planet Earth (1970). Credit: Original Design: James Cadle, via Wikimedia Commons



In the 1970 a farmer of the Illinois, James W. Cadlehe proposed his own version of the flag of the earth made up of a blue circle that represented the planet (in the center) in front of the segment of a larger yellow circle, which represented the sun, on the left side, and a smaller white circle, which represented the moon (in the lower right corner), all on a black background. The flag obtained good popularity and today I wave at theOhio State University Radio Observatory.

The World Flag, Paul Carroll (1988)

The World Flag (1988). Credit: Felipe Fidelis Tobias, CC By -Ssa 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Then, in 1988a “was also created”Flag of the World“, which combined the flags of 159 Member States of the United Nations: the idea of ​​the event, Paul Carrollwas that of Promote global unit and cooperation (an idea already applied by other designers during the first half of the twentieth century, often mixing the image of the earth with the colors of peace). The design was updated until 2011, expanding the number of flags to include those of the various autonomous employees and changing the terrestrial map in the center.

International Flag of Planet Earth, Oskar Pernefeldt (2015)

International Flag of Planet Earth (2015). Credit: Oskar Pernefeldt, via Wikimedia Commons



Finally, in May 2015the Swedish designer Oskar Pernefeldt has proposed (as a degree thesis) an “international flag of the planet Earth”, whose drawing It consists in the first stage of the “Flower of Life”: 7 rings of the same rays intersected together, with the 6 external rings designed around the first, spaced exactly 1 radiant. Form represents life on the planet and the connection of all living beings (and the number of circles can also be interpreted as an emblem of the seven continents). The symbol is placed on dark blue background, which represents water and oceans. The flag has quickly become popular at international level, and Pernefeldt created the non -profit association International Flag of Planet Earth Organization to ensure that his flag is recognized as the flag of the earth.