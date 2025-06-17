Isola dei Famosi 2025, the report cards of the seventh episode





On Monday 16 June and in the early evening, on Canale 5, a new appointment with the Island of the Famous arrives, the program conducted Veronica Gentili and produced by Mediaset in collaboration with Banijay Italy. In the studio in the role of commentator Simona Ventura.

In connection from Honduras, Pierpaolo Pretelli. In the studio, in the guise of a guest there is Selvaggia Lucarelli. Special visits, surprise challenges, obvious nominations (here the summary of the episode). An all in all a pleasant episode, in line with what has already been aired in recent weeks.

Welly wilder Lucarelli, thanks

The desire would be to have Selvaggia Lucarelli during each episode of the island: precise, punctual, provocative at the right point. The well -known writer was that panache that was missing. From the beginning, in comparison with Mario Adinolfi, he has been able to use the right words to highlight the most annoying aspects of the castaway, defined (rightly) “the puppeteer”. On the other hand Lucarelli with words can do it, it’s his job. And also in the role of commentator on a program that is not shining for dynamics, it is Reusable to unleash some of them without falling into pretentious criticisms.

Indeed, if there is someone who moved in this sense, it was certainly Omar Fantini. The conductor born in Bergamo 52 years ago was literally unmasked by the pen of the fact. She, with the smile of those who know they have hit in the center, put it: “I think I touched a sensitive rope. Your wife also said that you are touchy …”. He replied with faces and phrases worthy of an elementary school child (but neither). In short: Selvaggia Lucarelli Top, Top, Top.

Chiara, why did you leave?

Flop, however, is Chiara Balistreri (who has chosen to leave). It is Simona Ventura, this time very in the shade. Let’s proceed in order. Both Selvaggia Lucarelli and Simona Ventura tried to convince the girl – who lost on televoting and which was given the opportunity to remain on the last beach: “Do not have the perception now that people wanted to throw you out of the island. The perceived is distorted,” said Ventura. Chiara, however, preferred to take leave.

Veronica Gentili has found the right way to reassure her: “Listen to me a moment … I think you made a beautiful journey and you did what you wanted to do. You have a very hard story behind it but it has not marked you to the point of not showing your joy and your determination. On this you can only tell you good. Now, everything that comes is more. If you want to continue, otherwise we are waiting for you here with open arms. These are the words (commendable for frankness and simplicity) of the presenter, once again perfect at the helm of the island. Too bad, however, that he has chosen to abandon the program. Also because so – as Lucarelli claimed – it is as if he had given confirmation that after all she, without Teresanna, could not do much more.

Dino Giarrusso increasingly heavy

Flop also for Dino Giarrusso: haughty, touchy and terribly boring. The impression is that the conductor and former politician has chosen to go to the island only to show and cut his ego. A lost occasion. Or at least, for the moment this is the result. It is no coincidence, therefore, that even among the other castaways it is not beloved. Will he be able to recover in the next few days or is this his nature? The question is amusingly rhetoric.

