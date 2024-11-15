Isothermal blanket: what it is, what it is used for and how the matte used during emergencies works

Credit: Eurach Research Center /CNSAS



There isothermal blanket – also called isothermal sheet or matte – it’s a emergency device whose goal is avoid heat dispersion in case of hypothermia (keeping the golden side out) or, on the contrary, stabilize body temperature in case of heat stroke (keeping the silver layer on the outside). This towel is essential in any survival kit because not only once folded takes up very little space but above all because, with a few euros, it could save our lives in emergency situations.

What is the isothermal blanket used for and how is it made

From a technical point of view, the isothermal blanket serves to thermally insulate the body of a victim in case of emergency, drastically reducing heat exchanges between the body and the external environment both in the case of very low external temperatures and in the case of very high temperatures. high. This is a slightly thick sheet tens of micrometersthat is, equivalent to some hundredth of a millimetreinside which there are three different layers:

one level in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) yellow in color which, coupled with the lower level of aluminium, acquires the classic golden colour;

(polyethylene terephthalate) yellow in color which, coupled with the lower level of aluminium, acquires the classic golden colour; an intermediate level of aluminum deposited on the PET layer;

deposited on the PET layer; a final transparent layer in EP (polyethylene).

How to use the thermal stabilization sheet

In case of hypothermia it is necessary to put the golden part towards the outside: this allows you to absorb better the heat coming from the Sun and, at the same time, limit dispersion of heat of our body. Conversely, in case of high temperatures it is necessary to use the sheet upside down, i.e. with the side silvered towards the outsideso from reflect most of the sun’s rays and maintain constant body temperature.

Just thanks to the incredible versatility of this device, we highly recommend carry it in your backpack during mountain excursions, whether in winter or summer. In fact, matte can always be useful, it is reusable and, considering the fact that it costs on average less than 5 eurosis an essential purchase for anyone who loves hiking and adventure.