Israel Trema, Landini proclaimed the Friday strike: all at home for the Flotilla





The latest stunt by Maurizio Landini. The Secretary General of the CGIL has obtained a new increase for Italian workers: one more day of rest on the first weekend of October. It is at home from Friday 3 to Sunday 5. Those who want can also take to the streets. But he will not fight against hunger salaries that do not get to the end of the month and the failure to safety in the workplace: as in the case of the balancer worker in the photo above, taken last summer on the roof of the Carabinieri barracks in Roana, in the province of Vicenza, then in a public structure. The counterparty of what is still presented as the largest Italian union is today Benjamin Netanyahu and his government who, after having killed 65 thousand Palestinians, including 18 thousand minors, stopped the activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla without (so far) shooting a blow.

So the godfather of Flotilla supports Hamas

It matters little that among the organizers-pubdrini of the largest Mediterranean demonstration there are characters such as Zaher Birawi, 63 years old, accused of being the ambassador in Europe of Hamas, on which our public dossier today an investigation, which you can find at the end of this article. It doesn’t matter that Hamas is co -responsible with Israel of the destruction of the Gaza Strip, after the massacre in a few hours of 1,200 unarmed Israelis, including women and infants on October 7, 2023. The bipolar of Tiktok and the algorithms invented by the Chinese communist regime does not admit certain subtleties. Is there noise in the square? And then Landini brings his CGIL to the square. But no longer at the top of the procession: it goes to us following the basic union union, the nebulae that for years in the strikes of the squeeze on Friday or Monday, that is, always close to Saturday and Sunday. As if to tell your members: if we cannot improve salaries, at least you have made one more sleep day (in the photo below, the intervention of the Israeli Navy on the ship with the activist Greta Thunberg).

Has the main Italian car industry brought office and establishments outside Italy? The secretary Ronf-Ronf was not understood which side he is. The dead at work in the first nine months of 2025 in Italy are already 502 (Vega Observatory), with a more 7 percent compared to 2024? Okay, but also “the attack on the flotilla is an attack on workers”. Word of Landini. In the end, shooting it big you earn. It is the era of Tiktok: the trend of the week counts, the wave of emotion. And by dint of emotions that detach the brain, one day we will have a new mustache or a mustache to dominate the world.

Easy strike when you are retired

And who thinks like Landini? The reduced salary of a day of work will be found. Although for the middle of the five million members of the CGIL, it will not be a problem: 2 million 419 thousand are retired (membership campaign 2024) and the INPS does not hold you a pension day if you go to the square for the Flotilla. There is something clever in the last strike by Secretary Landini: if you talk about salaries in Italy, among the last in Europe, or of accidents at work, someone sooner or later will ask you why it is always worse. But if after the strike on Friday 3 October the slaughter between Israel and Palestine continues, you can not proclaim an event in Jerusalem (under Maurizio Landini, with the secretaries of Pd and 5Stelle, Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte).

There was a time when CGIL donated a salary day for the victims of a tragedy: a war, an attack, an earthquake. A similar idea would have been in tune with the officially declared objective of most of the Flotilla crews. But Landini, unfortunately, goes down on the algorithm that establishes the Apartheid of the victims: strike for the Palestinian dead today convenient, for the Ukrainian ones not. And not even for the living and still died hostages in the hands of Hamas. As shown by the chilling words in front of the mayor of Reggio Emilia of Francesca Albanese, the UN special speaker for the Palestinian territories. And until even the United Nations will give work to militants of unique thought like Albanese, the wars of Israel and Hamas will always have an extra chance.

The consequences of Landini on stations and universities

At least among these lines all the innocent victims are simply victims. We do not make rankings: we are free to consider the terrorists of Hamas and the inhuman, disproportionate and counterproductive reaction of the Israeli government on the same level. We would one day see a Global Sumud Flotilla leave towards the Russian border to protest against the massacre of innocent Ukrainians decided by the communist post Vladimir Putin. But we do not delude ourselves: liberal revolutions like the Ukrainian revolutions do not like the people of Landini. One last thing. The supporters of the Hamas Islamic fascists like Zaher Birawi have not been able to stop Israel with the Flotilla. But thanks to Maurizio Landini they will block Italy: with all the irresponsible following of occupations that we can fear. From universities to stations.

