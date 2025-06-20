Israeli supremacy, Arabic blood





Middle East, ocean of blood. Starting from 7 October 2023, the date of the Hamas massacre, Israel has started a military campaign of unprecedented proportions. He bombed, invaded and impressed continuously Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria. Now it’s the turn of Iran. A long trail of rubble, dotted with thousands of civil victims, a devastating humanitarian balance. Yet not a single sanction was imposed on the Jewish state. The silence of the chancelleries, the immobility of the supranational institutions and the diplomatic complicity have left free hand to a government that, for almost two years, acts outside of each framework of international legality, outside of every sense of humanity. Only the Gazawi genocide has 55,000 deaths, 144 in the last 24 hours, of which almost all of which are all hungry civilians in search of food in the (shameful) distribution centers: bombs and exploded gusts of machine guns have been launched on them; Hunger as a trap to kill, massacre. In the strip the cities are now cemeteries, the neighborhoods reduced to ruins, entire families exterminated by a violence that knows no respite.

Iran has always been in the sights

Ayatollah Khamenei is the new target. Tel Aviv justifies the bombings with the now chopped accusation according to which Tehran is about to build the atomic bomb. A script repeated for more than thirty years as if it were a broken disc. Benjamin Netanyahu, in fact, has always been a propaganda mantra, since his book Fighting Terrorism of 1995, where he claimed that Iran would have created his first nuclear head by 2000. Two years later, in front of a commission of the United States Congress, he declared that both Iraq and Iran were contending for the primacy for obtaining the atomic. We know how it went: a few months passed and there was the US invasion of Iraq, but the phantom weapons of mass destruction were never found. Finally, the 2012 script at the United Nations General Assembly, complete with a ridiculous design on a billboard: the future war criminal warned that, by the following summer, Iran would have concluded the enrichment of the uranium, moving on to the final phase for use in the military field. On the eve of the attack still in progress, which began on Friday 13 June, Netanyahu spoke to the nation, declaring that Iran could have completed the atomic “within a few months”, if not stopped immediately. Yet another reply, yet another lie.

The will of domination of Israel

On March 25, Tulsi Gabbard – Director ofintelligence US National, appointed by Trump – told the Congress that Iran is not “building a nuclear weapon and the supreme guidance Khamenei has not authorized a nuclear weapons program, suspended in 2003”. Rafael Grossi, general manager of the International Atomic Energy Agency (AIEA), in an interview with the CNN, also reiterated it: “No test of an Iranian plan to have the bomb”. Nothing, however, that can justify a military aggression. But also admitted – by hypothesis – that Tehran was really on the point of having the weapon, as the principle of international law gives Israel the power to militarily attack a sovereign state that has not attacked it, and which is located a thousand kilometers away?

But Bibi mind knowing to lie. After Iraq, Libya, Lebanon and Syria, the last large (true) opponent to the imperialist aims of Israel – on the entire Middle East – had remained Iran. If not now, when? Nobody has moved, nor is he moving, a finger for the heartbreaking massacre in progress in Gaza, let alone if someone will do it now for Iran. German Chancellor Merz has even declared that “Israel is doing dirty work for all of us”. Also to Gaza, Mr. Merz? Also in Lebanon? Also in Syria? It would be interesting to know, how interesting it would be to know who refers to that “we”. We also remember that the IDF is bombarding in Iran also nuclear plants, with a very high risk of Fallout and devastating consequences for the civilian population. What does this dirty work say, Mr. Merz? When Russia bombed the Zaporizia plant, you did not seem so quiet, while now you have even forgotten that you have to distinguish between attackers and attackers (yes, on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, you have been repeating it for 3 years). Or maybe the lives of Arabs and Muslims count less?

Israel’s ambiguity on the atomic

Then there is an evident hypocrisy that weighs like a boulder. Israel claims to prevent others what it refuses to admit openly: the possession of nuclear weapons. The Jewish state has never confirmed or officially denied to have atomic, adopting a “nuclear ambiguity” policy that allows him to evade any control. It is one of the only five countries in the world to not having joined the treatise of nuclear non -proliferation, unlike Iran which, on the other hand, signed it and accepts the monitoring of the AIEA. Nobody has established, neither politically nor morally, that Israel should be the only country in the Middle East to hold the bomb. Indeed, given the frequency and ease with which war moves, perhaps it is the last of the countries that should have it.

And that Israel does not hesitate to use nuclear threat as a pressure tool demonstrates recent history. In 1973, during the Yom Kippur war, when the Arabic forces were having the best, the Israeli government put its nuclear newspapers in alert. Thirteen bombs ready for use, missiles and planes lined up, and a message transmitted to the American ambassador: if Washington had not sent military supplies, the “consequences” would have been very serious. Nixon folded, literally under threat. It is at that moment that the so -called “Samson option” took evident, the doctrine according to which, in case of existential danger, Israel would be ready to drag the entire enemy with him into the atomic abyss.

A single constant: the war

Atomic or not, the only constant is war, and in Iran the consequences are already catastrophic. The Israeli bombs have so far caused 585 deaths and over 1,300 injured: also there, as in Gaza, the house specialty is to target journalists (state TV) and hospitals (the hospital Imam Khomeini). It is not self -defense, it is not a question of security: it is the will of domination. It is imposition with the strength of a regional supremacy that claims to act without limits, without controls, without justification.

The price is a bloodbath that widens day after day. Netanyahu and his fanatic allies of government-Katz, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich-are sinking into a terrible mixture of messianism, supremacy (“the elected people”) and fundamentalism, which makes war a permanent strategic action, without paying attention to civil victims. Indeed, they are now a clear goal, as Israel Katz, defense minister openly said: “The inhabitants of Tehran will pay the price, and soon”, adding that “the city will burn”. The Jewish state seems to be sucked into a vortex of violence and cruelty, whose evolution is no longer predictable. A “Muoia Sansone with all the Philistine” ending is no longer such an unlikely hypothesis.