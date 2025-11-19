IT-alert in Umbria on November 19th: time and municipality in which the alarm for industrial accident will sound

The tests continue IT-alertthe national public warning system. After Veneto, today, Wednesday 19 November 2025a new test is scheduled in Umbria focused on the specific risk scenario major industrial accident.

Around the clock 4.40pmcitizens who will be within a radius of approximately 2km from the factory Acciai Speciali Terni SpA (Arvedi AST) they will receive a test notification on their mobile phones even without an internet connection. The plant, located in Terni, is in fact subject to the Seveso Directivewhich regulates industrial sites at risk of major accidents related to dangerous substances.

Where and what time does the IT-Alert test sound in Umbria

At the time of testing the 4.40pm the devices connected to the telephone cells in the area, even in the absence of an internet connection, will emit a sound distinctive (different from normal ringtones) and will display the following text:

TEST TEST IT-alert test message. A SIMULATION of an accident is underway in an industrial plant in the area where you are located. To find out the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

The objective of the simulation of an industrial accident in Terni

This is a technical test coordinated by the Prefecture of Terni. The goal is verify the coverage to understand if it manages to correctly cover the area around the plant and make sure that the communication flows between the plant managers and the Civil Protection function as intended External Emergency Plan (PEE).

The simulation, like the one on November 13th in Veneto, concerns a “major accident” or an event like aemissiona fire or alarge explosiondue to uncontrolled developments during the activity of an industrial plant classified as at risk. In a real scenario, IT-alert it would be activated precisely for the various possible accident scenarios that could affect the plant, promptly notifying the population.

What the citizens involved should do after the mobile phone alarm

Being a testno action is required other than reading the text carefully, for example you must not call 112 or the authorities or interact with the message. However, the Civil Protection invites anyone who receives (or does not receive, despite being in the area) the notification to fill in the questionnaire available on the homepage of www.it-alert.gov.it. User feedback is the only way to correct any technical errors and improve the system for when it is fully operational.