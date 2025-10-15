IT-Alert test in Emilia Romagna on 15 October: time and municipalities in which the alarm message sounds

Credit: IT–Alert.



Today October 15th there will be a new round of IT-Alert test: the public warning system will be tested in Emilia-Romagna for the specific risk of “major industrial accident”, involving the municipalities of Forlì, Casalgrande And Sassuolo. The goal of these simulations is to verify the correct operation of the system, identifying the parameters to be optimized to improve its effectiveness.

As always, the test will include the submission of text and sound notifications to all mobile phones connected to cell phones in the areas concerned, even in the absence of an internet connection. At the moment, the national public warning system, officially active since 2024, is still being tested for three specific risks: tsunamis, volcanic activity of Stromboli and intense rainfall.

Where and when the IT-Alert test sounds in Emilia-Romagna

The tests on October 15, 2025 will affect three municipalities in Emilia-Romagnain correspondence with two industrial plants subject to the Seveso Directive. The specific risk simulated, in fact, is that of a “significant industrial accident”. In particular, the calendar includes:

10:00 am – Test IT-Alert a Forlì simulated major industrial accident at the Plant Zannoni Ltd.

Test IT-Alert a simulated major industrial accident at the Plant Ltd. 11:00 am – Test IT-Alert a Casalgrande (RE) and Sassuolo (MO)simulated major industrial accident at the Plant Eurogas Energy Ltd.

In both cases, the text contained in the pop-up will be the following:

TEST TEST This is an IT-alert TEST MESSAGE. A SIMULATION of an accident is underway in an industrial plant in the area where you are located. To find out the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

What to do when the alarm message arrives on your cell phone

The simulation in Emilia-Romagna consists of sending a text notification and an audible alarm to all smartphones turned on and connected to the cells that cover the areas affected by the specific risks that are simulated. Since this is a test, once the simulation message is received you won’t have to do anything: the IT-Alert system, in fact, does not provide for interaction with the messages.

However, the citizens involved will be able to choose to fill out a official questionnaire (not mandatory) to provide a feedback on the functioning of the system, communicate whether the alert has been received or not and ensure the efficiency of communication flows in the future.

What will be the next IT-Alert test dates

Another simulation of the IT-Alert system is scheduled for tomorrow, 16 October, which will involve some municipalities in the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano due to the risk of “collapse of large dams”. In particular, the calendar includes:

October 16, 2025, 11:00 am – Simulation of the collapse of the Fort Buso Dam. Several municipalities in the province of are interested Trent (Predazzo, Ziano di Fiemme, Panchià, Tesero, Cavalese, Castello-Molina di Fiemme, Capriana, Valfloriana, Altavalle, Sover, Segonzano, Cembra-Lisignago, Lona-Lases, Albiano, Giovo, Lavis, Terre d’Adige, Vallelaghi, Trento, Aldeno, Besenello, Nomi, Calliano, Volano, Pomarolo, Villa Lagarina, Rovereto, Nogaredo, Isera, Mori, Ala, Avio) and Bolzano (Anterivo – altrei).

The message that will arrive on your mobile phone will contain the following text: