IT-Alert test in Lombardy on 28 November due to industrial accident: time and municipalities in which the alarm sounds

Today November 28 a new test will be held IT-Alert: after Umbria and Veneto, the public alarm system will be tested in Lombardy for the specific risk of “major industrial accident”, involving the plant Bracco Imaging SpA of Ceriano Laghetto (MB). At 09:00, all devices within i 3km from the plant, subject to Seveso Directivethey will receive a message.

The goal of these simulations is to verify the correct operation of the system, identifying the parameters to be optimized to improve its effectiveness.

As always, the test will include the submission of text and sound notifications to all mobile phones connected to cell phones in the areas concerned, even in the absence of an internet connection. At the moment, the national public warning system, officially active since 2024, is still being tested for three specific risks: tsunamis, volcanic activity of Stromboli and intense rainfall.

Where and when the IT-Alert test sounds in Lombardy

The test of November 28, 2025 will affect part of the province of Monza Brianza, in Lombardy: the specific risk simulated is that of a “significant industrial accident”. In particular, the calendar includes:

09:00 am – IT-Alert test, simulated major industrial accident at the plant Bracco Imaging SpA of Ceriano Laghetto (MB), a plant subject to the Seveso Directive.

The text contained in the pop-up, sent to whoever is there within a 3 km radius of the factorywill be as follows:

TEST TEST IT-alert test message. A SIMULATION of an accident is underway in an industrial plant in the area where you are located. To find out the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

What to do when the alarm message arrives on your cell phone

The simulation in Lombardy consists in sending a text notification and an audible alarm to all smartphones turned on and connected to the cells that cover the areas affected by the specific risks that are simulated. Since this is a test, once the simulation message is received you won’t have to do anything: the IT-Alert system, in fact, does not provide for interaction with the messages.

However, the citizens involved will be able to choose to fill out a official questionnaire (not mandatory) to provide a feedback on the functioning of the system, communicate whether the alert has been received or not and ensure the efficiency of communication flows in the future.