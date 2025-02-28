It makes no sense to deny Miss Italy





“Miss Italy for you ends here”. How many times have we listened to this sentence, stopped in front of the TV, while we witnessed the election of what would then be considered “the most beautiful girl in Italy”. How many times have we agreed with the choice of the jury, how many others, however, we would have preferred to see that other discarded competitor on the podium. We often identified ourselves with the young Miss while parading, who with more security, who a little more awkwardly, we felt embarrassed for them when the walking on heels was a little clumsy or when talking about their dreams some of them bother several times “peace in the world”. We intended in front of their young age and television inexperience, enthusiasts to the race and, sometimes, indignant for some dynamics of the program but Miss Italy was Miss Italy and on TV, in the 90s, we all watched her.

Beyond the criticisms of the competition, beyond the controversies on a possible return to the prime time of the program and beyond debates on the meaning or not to still make beauty competitions, Miss Italy was an important piece of the history of Italian television and this cannot be denied.

And to want to reiterate this concept, with great firmness, he is a person who is very close to Miss Italy, indeed, it is part of his own essence: Patrizia Mirigliani. Patron of the beauty contest after the death of Dad Enzo, Patrizia has chosen to tell the story of the contest, and of her own family that founded him in 1946, with a documentary entitled “Miss Italy must not die” available on Netflix from February 26.

Miss Italy must not die: what you have to expect

Patrizia on Netflix, a hard, controversial but also tender story that shows, beyond the history of the competition, beyond the rise and decline of the program, is a melancholy story, the unconditional love that all the people who have been part of this great car, feel for Miss Italy, who for them was not only a job but a real life mission.

The documentary dedicated to the ascent and fall of Miss Italy presents itself with all the classic documentary story techniques that Netflix is ​​used to applying in its products. We go back and forth in time with repertoire images, there are interviews, you leave room for the news but above all to the emotion. In this film, the dawn and glories of a program are relived which, although it is now necessary as superficial and anachronistic, has been a undeniable television success and a real springboard for many aspiring women of the show. But the times have changed and with them society, values, ideologies. And so, what was a rush show of Rai, after 79 years of life, seems to no longer be able to find his place in the world today where he criticizes so much appearance that, however, we feed every day.

Beauty is only beauty

When it comes to beauty contests, and more specifically of Miss Italy, there is always someone who is ready to point the finger at the finger. There are those who consider the garbage program, those who are indignant in front of the fact that someone can still judge women only based on their appearance but we forget that beauty, in the end, is only beauty and a beauty race cannot be based mainly on aesthetic. And this cannot be a fault.

As much as the Miss Italy format can be modernized, change some elements, focus on new distribution channels, the very substance of a contest of this type cannot be distorted that is based, by force of things, on aesthetics and where, therefore, it is right that it wins “the most beautiful”.

And it is precisely this concept that Patrizia Mirigliani defends on the sword in the Docufilm Netflix “Miss Italy must not die”.

Why see the documentary on Miss Italy

Seeing “Miss Italy must not die on Netflix” is like making a journey into the history of Italian television but also serves to reflect on yesterday and today’s society.

If you love the history of television, if you are interested in reflection on the theme of beauty which, however far, it continues to be part of our lives and to be an obsession also and above all of contemporary society – if in form different from how it was in the 1980s, ’90, 2000 – look “Miss Italy must not die” because it is a docufilm that makes you think and this is already a good reason not to stop the appearance of the theme.

VOTE: 6.4