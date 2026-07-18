IT-Wallet, new documents arrive in the IO App: how to get ISEE, qualifications and electoral card

New documents coming to the IO app. Credit: pagoPA



THE’IO app prepares to expand the functionality of the IT-Wallet digital wallet significantly. In addition to the driving license, health card and European Disability Card, already available in the IO app, it will soon be possible add others too documents and personal attestations: ISEE, diploma or degree, school or university registration, residence, registration on electoral lists and electoral card.

The objective is to concentrate an ever-increasing number of official documents on the smartphone, simplifying access to public services and, in the future, also to private ones. The news is contained in IT-Wallet System Guidelines and in the rules that will govern the new testing phase of the platform, not made publicly available, but consulted in preview on the portal Key4Bizwhich disclosed the main innovations of the measure in a dedicated article.

The documents, signed by the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation Alessio Buttitogether with the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and to the Minister for Public Administration Paolo Zangrilloare still awaiting publication in the Official Journal. Only after this step will they be able to fully enter into force, starting the new phase of development of the digital wallet.

What changes with the new digital documents on It Wallet: what’s new

Among the main innovations is theopening of the system also to private entitiesso far excluded. The process will be supervised by AgID, the Agency for Digital Italy, the body that defines technological standards and coordinates the digital transformation of public administration. His tasks will include: registration and updating of the list of authorized parties to operate within the IT-Wallet System, while the dedicated official portal will become the reference point for the service and will be available at https://wallet.gov.it (which at the time of writing this article is not yet available).

The Guidelines also establish the ways in which the technical specifications of the platform will be tested and updated, establishing the rules necessary to guarantee high levels of security, reliability and availability of the system. Everything will have to comply with the European eIDAS regulationthe European Union regulatory framework that regulates digital identity, electronic signatures and trust services, with the aim of making digital identities secure and recognized across the various EU member countries.

As already happened for the digital versions of the driving license and health card, the insertion of the new documents in the digital wallet it will be neither automatic nor mandatory: each citizen will decide whether to request them and add them to the IO app. Among the certificates available there will be theISEEtheEquivalent Economic Situation Indicatorthe parameter used to determine access to numerous benefits and social benefits, with data provided directly by INPS.

You will also be able to view the qualification obtained el’school enrollmentthanks to the information made available by the Ministry of Education and Merit, while the Ministry of University and Research will make available the data relating to academic qualifications and to theenrollment in universities. Personal information will also become part of the digital ecosystem: it will be possible to request it certificates relating to residenceal enjoyment of political rightsto theregistration on the electoral lists and some age requirements, with data fromANPRtheNational Registry of the Resident Populationthe unique database that collects the personal information of Italian citizens.

How to access ISEE, qualifications and electoral card in the IO app: the CIE

To obtain some of the certificates mentioned above, however, SPID will not be enough: it will be necessary touse of the CieID app, connected to the Electronic Identity Cardwhich will allow you to request the Electronic Certificate of Personal Identification Data, the digital document that certifies the identity of a natural person or a person authorized to represent another.

The Guidelines also clarify that, within 30 days of adoption of the technical specifications, AgID will have to define the administrative procedures to register the subjects who will become part of the system. In the meantime, the Government is working on two new DPCMs (decrees of the President of the Council of Ministers) intended to further expand the scope of the IT-Wallet. Today the service is already available used from about 5 million citizens and hosts around 9 million digital documents: numbers destined to grow with the arrival of new certificates and with the opening to private entities.