It-wallets, ISEE and study qualifications arrive in the app: when and where to find the documents

The IT-Wallet project will allow you to add to the app New documents in digital formatincluding theISEE he is qualifications (presumably those issued from 2010 onwards). The novelty was made possible by Garante’s green light for the protection of personal datawho expressed a favorable opinion on two decrees of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers connected to the PNRR, while asking for precise guarantees for the protection of citizens. Just as it already happens for license, health card and European disability paper, the electronic version of other documents will therefore soon be possible at the end of smartphone. The experimental phase will initially involve a limited number of users and will be gradually extended, with the aim of reaching a complete diffusion By the end of the year, but at the moment there are no precise dates on when the experimentation will actually start.

The new documents to be added on it-wallet: ISEE and qualifications

Travelers who will be involved in the experimentation (and, later, all other It-Wallet users) will be able to add in the app I theISEE (Equivalent economic situation indicator), which photographs the economic condition of a family unit and serves to request concessions or bonuses, and academic titlespresumably those issued from 2010 onwardssince historical databases are not yet complete. To these are added residence certificatesdocuments related to political rights such as theRegistration on the electoral listsand already present health card, driving license And European disability card.

An absence that will weigh again is that of identity cardwhich apparently will not be included in the experimentation. Work in this direction are however underway, because the integration of the CIE in the digital wallet represents one of the main objectives to reach a fully functional system.

The logic at the base of the IT-WALLET is simple: transform the smartphone into a digital portfolio that has the same weight as the physical one, but with a higher level of safety and practicality. Unlike a photo or a scan, the uploaded documents have legal validity and cannot be falsified, thanks to a data transmission system designed with high technological standards and with the contribution of solutions also developed by large companies, such as Apple and Google.

Who can add the new documents to the app

To access the new functions it will be You need to use the IO appavailable for some time and already used for services such as Public Administration payments. Access to the app and, consequently, to the digital portfolio requires certified and safe authentication systems, such as the CIE or the SPID, even if the latter seems destined to progressively leave the place to the electronic identity card, which focuses more functions and guarantees more modern safety standards. Important to emphasize that the activation of the new documents will be voluntary: you will decide whether to add the ISEE or study qualifications in your digital wallet, senza any obligation.